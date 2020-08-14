RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#146 :: Friday, 14 August 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#146 :: Friday, 14 August 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, Sputnik V: The Geopolitics Surrounding Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine. This coronavirus vaccine bid is Russia’s effort to establish leadership of a middle group of nations who want to avoid the binary choice of Washington or Beijing-and is part of Putin’s efforts to retain a global leadership role for himself.
2. Interfax: Covid-19 mass vaccination in Russia may start in Dec-Jan – Gamaleya Center director.
3. rt.com: Survey suggests half of Russian doctors will refuse to take rapidly created Covid-19 vaccine – developer says fears unfounded – rt.com/russia/498011-russian-doctors-refuse-taking-covid-vaccine/
5. rt.com: Is that why Trump calls it ‘fake news?’ Russia says CNN claim US refused vaccine help is false.
6. NiemanReports: Ann Cooper, How Russian Media Reported the Coronavirus Pandemic. Russian TV’s upbeat coverage of Covid-19 was in stark contrast to the devastating reporting by the country’s independent news outlets.
7. rt.com: Whitewashing crimes of STALIN ‘unacceptable’ – Gorbachev on 30th anniversary of decree rehabilitating ‘enemies of the people’ – rt.com/russia/497996-whitewashing-crimes-of-stalin-unacceptable/
8. Voice of America: Russia Tightens Tax Screws on Super Wealthy.
9. stalkerzone.org: Dmitry Slavsky, THOSE WAITING FOR THE “COLLAPSE OF RUSSIA” CAN RELAX – stalkerzone.org/those-waiting-for-the-collapse-of-russia-can-relax/
10. rt.com: As Covid-19 economic pain bites, Russia loses coveted status of having more cash on hand than it owes in liabilities.
11. Wine Intelligence: RUSSIA’S WINE REVOLUTION
12. Wall Street Journal: ‘Sputnik’ Review: Red Scared. A Soviet cosmonaut returns to Earth after a mysterious accident with a malevolent creature hitching a ride inside him in Egor Abramenko’s horror debut.
13. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, The Mirages of Westphalia – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-mirages-of-westphalia/
14. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Protesters released from prison as Lukashenko regime makes concessions
15. Reuters: Investors in Belarus Face ‘Dictator Dilemma’, Putin May Hold the Key.
16. Moscow Times: Russian Media Responds to Belarus Protest Crackdown.
17. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, Why Do Russians Resent Western Media Over the Protests in Belarus? Let’s be quite clear: the West is not ignoring the events in Belarus.
18. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Political Compass on Lukashenkophilia – unz.com/akarlin/political-compass-on-lukashenkophilia/
19. The Unz Review: Anatoly Darlin, What Should Russia Do in Belarus? Play the Waiting Game – unz.com/akarlin/what-should-russia-do-in-belarus/
20. The Economist editorial: Fraud in Russia’s near-abroad. Belarus’s election was a sham. The West’s response has been feeble. The biggest protests in the country’s history call for proper democracy.
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Western sanctions against Belarus might hit Russia.
22. Reminiscence of the Future: Andrei Martyanov, White Elephant-size 800-pound Gorilla In The Room
23. BMB Ukraine: Donbass.
24. The Hill: Cheng Li and James Haynes, The U.S. cooperated with the Soviets on smallpox – it should do the same with China on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
25. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Urgent call to rethink U.S.-Russia policy
26. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Dealing with America in Decline – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/dealing-with-america-in-decline/
27. Russia Matters: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Russia
28. The National Interest: Dimitri K. Simes, The Case For Trump. Donald Trump isn’t the better choice to secure America’s future. He is the only choice.
You must log in to post a comment.