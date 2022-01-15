RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#11 :: Friday, 14 January 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#11 :: Friday, 14 January 2022
1. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview on Channel One’s “The Great Game” political talk show, Moscow, January 13, 2022 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1794264/
2. TASS: Media: Russia sees talks with West as failure – tass.com/pressreview/1388001
3. TASS: Moscow won’t let West turn security talks into abstract discussions — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1388335
4. Intellinews: OSCE talks between Russia and West on limiting Nato expansion end with little result.
5. Intellinews: Ben Aris, The Nato talks will fail. Russia is insisting that the West provides legal guarantees that Nato will not expand. The West will refuse as the Cold War idea that Russia is the enemy persists. That means the current talks will fail.
6. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russian roulette: as croupier at this particular casino table, I invite you to place your bets – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/14/russian-roulette-as-croupier-at-this-particular-casino-table-i-invite-you-to-place-your-bets/
7. Council on Foreign Relations: Tom Graham, Can U.S.-Russia Diplomacy Ease Ukraine Tensions?
8. rt.com/Kommersant: Elena Chernenko, Can Russia do a deal with the West? Security talks saw the US and NATO make some important concessions, but not on core issues. – rt.com/russia/545965-russia-nato-security-negotiation/
9. Moscow Times: A Week of Russia-West Diplomacy Ends in Deadlock.
10. The Guardian (UK): Andrew Roth, Low key and loyal: the domestic response to Russian troop buildup. Analysis: After eight years of conflict with the west, many Russians appear resigned to whatever course Putin chooses.
11. New York Times: Peter Beinart, When Will the U.S. Stop Lying to Itself About Global Politics?
12. Foreign Affairs: Jim Townsend, What It Will Take to Deter Russia. The Lessons of the U.S. Failure in Ukraine in 2014.
13. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, The Case for Neutrality to Defuse Crisis With Russia. Faced with the certainty of the destruction of their country, most Ukrainians would settle for peace through neutrality. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/14/the-case-for-neutrality-to-defuse-crisis-with-russia/
14. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, This Is How the U.S. Does ‘Dialogue’. Washington will not consider Russian proposals on no expansion of NATO, and has no intention of even discussing the idea. So much for “dialogue”. – unz.com/pescobar/this-is-how-the-u-s-does-dialogue/
15. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, IS GENEVA 2022 MUNICH 1938 WITHOUT CHAMBERLAIN’S PIECE OF PAPER? HOW TO READ THE US PAPER FOR PEACE FOR OUR TIME. – johnhelmer.net/is-geneva-2022-munich-1938-without-chamberlains-piece-of-paper-how-to-read-the-us-paper-for-peace-for-our-time/print/
16. New York Times: Fear of Russia Brings New Purpose and Unity to NATO, Once Again. After years of drift, Trumpian ridicule and failure in Afghanistan, Russian demands for a new Iron Curtain in Europe have created unity in the alliance, at least for now.
17. Responsible Statecraft: Doug Bandow, The Farkas effect: When the Blob mobilizes for war. A former Pentagon official pens an article calling for an ‘international coalition of the willing’ to go to battle with Russia.
18. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, How Russia is dividing Germany. With tensions rising, how Berlin should respond is splitting opinion – rt.com/russia/545960-germany-rising-tensions-dialogue/
19. Washington Post: Nargis Kassenova, Why Kazakhstan will not be returning to Russia’s fold.
20. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Thoughts on a Still Murky Kazakhstan Crisis – gordonhahn.com/2022/01/14/thoughts-on-a-still-murky-kazakhstan-crisis/
21. Reuters: Russia takes down REvil hacking group at U.S. request – FSB.
22. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, The Great Siberian Thaw. Permafrost contains microbes, mammoths, and twice as much carbon as Earth’s atmosphere. What happens when it starts to melt? (Excerpt) – newyorker.com/magazine/2022/01/17/the-great-siberian-thaw
23. Russia Beyond: 10 most anticipated Russian movies in 2022 – rbth.com/arts/334637-anticipated-russian-movies-2022
24. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Inside the belly of Russia’s ‘propaganda machine’: A visit to RT news channel. US security services have fingered the channel as a key player in the Kremlin’s efforts to sway Western politics. But inside its offices, RT seems a far cry from what the US says it is – and what it aspires to be.
