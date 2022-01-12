RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#9 :: Wednesday, 12 January 2022
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#9 :: Wednesday, 12 January 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. AP: Donetsk counts conflict cost as Russia, US to meet. While Russia and the US are preparing to meet for critical strategic talks over Ukraine, residents in the rebel-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk claim the Ukrainian army started heavy firing on New Year’s Eve.
2. TASS: U.S. needs to remove its military capabilities from Russian borders, envoy insists – tass.com/politics/1386607
3. TASS: Izvestia: Will Russia and NATO make concessions
4. Creators.com: Patrick Buchanan, Where Does NATO Enlargement End?
5. paulcraigroberts.org: Paul Craig Roberts, No Reassurance for Russia Is Dangerous. The Biden regime has blown the future. – paulcraigroberts.org/2022/01/12/no-reassurance-for-russia-is-dangerous/
6. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, U.S. OPENS NATO NEGOTIATING POSITION IN GENEVA – BROTHEL OPEN, SEVERAL EUNUCHS AVAILABLE. – johnhelmer.net/us-opens-nato-negotiating-position-in-geneva-brothel-open-several-eunuchs-available/print/
7. AFP: Russia-Led Troops to Begin Leaving Kazakhstan in 2 Days — President
8. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, How the Kazakhstan crisis reveals a bigger post-Soviet problem. Though the chaos in Kazakhstan appears to have ended, it has highlighted weak nation-states in much of the post-Soviet sphere. Now Russia seems set to manage that vacuum.
9. Council on Geostrategy: Mark Galeotti, There is Western opportunity in Russia’s Kazakhstan adventure.
10. Wall Street Journal: Kazakhstan Investigates How Peaceful Demonstrations Turned Violent. Rioting and looting erupted amid demonstrations over fuel prices; government and picketers alike see criminals involved.
11. rt.com: As dust settles in Kazakhstan, locals left wondering why violence broke out. Groups of rioters appeared to be well-coordinated, residents tell RT – rt.com/russia/545660-kazakhstan-almaty-unrest-witnesses/
12. Intellinews: Leonid Ragozin, Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster. Following the fall of the Soviet Union the West welcomed most of the countries of the Former Soviet Union into the trans-Atlantic family except one – Russia. As the realisation that the West saw Russia as a rival, not a friend, dawn on the Kremlin it began to push back.
13. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Kazakhstan shows US influence is on the wane. The involvement of the Russian-led CSTO shows regional powers are settling their own scores – rt.com/russia/545705-kazakhstan-shows-us-influence/
14. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Putin’s Kazakhstan Show of Muscle Is Meant for U.S. Eyes. Last week’s unrest in Kazakhstan was a godsend just as negotiations with the U.S. over Russia’s security demands were about to start in Geneva.
15. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Putin draws the line for colour revolutions – indianpunchline.com/putin-draws-the-line-for-colour-revolutions/
You must log in to post a comment.