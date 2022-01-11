RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#8 :: Tuesday, 11 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#8 :: Tuesday, 11 January 2022
1. Moscow Times: Russia Sounds Alarm Over Looming Omicron Surge. Cases could pass 100,000 a day if the country does not slow spread of the highly transmissible variant.
2. AP: Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops.
3. TASS: US sidestepped some thorniest issues in talks with Russia, leaving them to NATO — expert. (Andrey Kortunov) – tass.com/politics/1386399
4. Twitter: Ben Aris, The Nato thing.
5. The National Interest: Daniel DePetris, U.S.-Russia Talks Must Continue. Continued dialogue with Russia is the only way to prevent an invasion of Ukraine.
6. Politico.com: Thomas Graham and Rajan Menon, How to Get What We Want From Putin. We’ll never agree with the Russian leader on principles, but we might be able to negotiate a better security structure for Europe.
7. Intellinews: Russia says no progress made during first day of security deal talks with U.S.
8. AP: Kremlin: Russia-U.S. talks inspire no significant optimism.
9. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, U.S.-Russia Talk About Where Not To Place Missiles.
10. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Russia and West Continue to Talk, But Not Necessarily in the Same Language. For Moscow, talks with the U.S. on NATO and Ukraine are like divorce proceedings at the end of a long, increasingly bitter marriage.
11. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin’s ‘Military-Technical and Other Options if Strategic Stability and Ukraine Talks Fail.
12. The Unz Review: Philip Giraldi, Where Are the Realists? US foreign policy endangers Americans without delivering any benefits. – unz.com/pgiraldi/where-are-the-realists/
13. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Rebuilt NATO to Face Down Russia. Putin Scrambled Those Plans.. Kremlin tests the alliance by undermining former Soviet republics, sowing disinformation and exploiting divisions.
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Will the Crisis in Kazakhstan Signal Change in Its Foreign Policy? The protests in Kazakhstan are social, anti-authoritarian, and anti-nepotism, but they are not anti-Russian. That may change as a result of the authorities receiving military assistance from Moscow, the former imperial capital.
15. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, Kazakhstan: Militarist’s Newest Case For Confronting Putin’s Russia.
16. Dances with Bears: John Helmer, AFTER THE FORCE COMES THE MONEY — READY RECKONER FOR WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IN KAZAKHSTAN – johnhelmer.net/after-the-force-comes-the-money-ready-reckoner-for-what-happens-next-in-kazakhstan/print/
17. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, U.S. Officials in Glass Houses Shouldn’t Throw Stones
18. Asia Times: Russia keeps Iran waiting on advanced weapons. Moscow could once again be dangling a defense deal in front of Tehran to get what it wants elsewhere.
19. Awful Avalanche: Who Is Fostering Kaliningrad Separatism? – Part V – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/11/who-is-fostering-kaliningrad-separatism-part-v/
20. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The History of Western Influence, Meddling, Intervention, and Invasion in the Formation of Russia’s Security Culture and Vigilance Norm. (excerpt)
21. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, In International Affairs, What You Say Matters Less Than How Quickly You Answer – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2022/01/07/in-international-affairs-what-you-say-matters-less-than-how-quickly-you-answer/#more-1281
22. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Claims US policy in Europe involves ‘appeasement’ of Russia are ludicrous. Hopes for negotiations designed to calm tensions could be thwarted by those desperate to re-fight the Cold War. – rt.com/russia/545581-ukraine-crisis-west-expansion/
23. Foreign Affairs: Chris Miller, Russia Thinks America Is Bluffing. To Deter a Ukraine Invasion, Washington’s Threats Need to Be Tougher.
24. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Christopher Bort, Why The Kremlin Lies: Understanding Its Loose Relationship With the Truth. Russian leaders have used deception for strategic ends in ways that shed light on their geopolitical goals.
