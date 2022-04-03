RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#71:: Sunday, 3 April 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#71 :: Sunday, 3 April 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhaderakumar, Donbass still remains key battleground.

2. Washington Post: Russia pulls back from battered Kyiv region in major shift of war to east.

3. Asia Times: Nolad Higdon, How media put US public in a state of Ukraine-Russia psychosis. Binary knee-jerk activism is far too common in American political culture.

4. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Russia is as scared of the prospect of a third world war as we are. It is fear that drives Russia – fear of what it sees as Nato’s military and technological superiority, its misguided interventionism, and its reach, right up to Russia’s western borders.

5. New York Times: Ross Douthat, Putin Is Losing in Ukraine. But He’s Winning in Russia.

6. New York Times: Thomas Friedman, Ukraine Is the First Real World War.

7. Boston Globe: Qais Akbar Omar, After enduring war in Afghanistan, I think it’s a mistake to arm Ukraine. Prolonging a conflict has long-term consequences we can’t always imagine.

8. The Conversation: Arik Burakovsky, The war in Ukraine ruins Russia’s academic ties with the West.

9. The Guardian (UK): ‘No hope for science in Russia’: the academics trying to flee to the west. Russian scientists are turning to partners abroad to help them escape, but face an uncertain future even if successful.

10. Washington Post: In targeted Russian economy, businesses operate without Western products. Sanctions and the withdrawal of foreign firms are hitting small businesses especially hard.

11. Foreign Affairs: Brian Milakovsky, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory. Russia’s Setbacks in Eastern Ukraine Show Why It Can’t Win the Wider War.

12. https://thesaker.is: Sitrep: Operation Z.

13. Wall Street Journal: Vladimir Putin’s 20-Year March to War in Ukraine—and How the West Mishandled It. Washington and the EU vacillated between engagement and deterrence, as the Russian leader became more isolated and more obsessed.

14. Foreign Policy: Limor Simhony, NATO Intervention in Ukraine Won’t Spark World War III. A Western aversion to casualties and fears of Russian nuclear use are impeding NATO intervention against a vastly inferior opponent.

15. CNN.com: Peter Bergen, Retired Army major general: The Russian military invasion has peaked.

16. Centre Français de Recherche sur le Renseignement (France): Jacques Baud, The Military Situation In The Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...