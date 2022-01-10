RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#7 :: Monday, 10 January 2022
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#7 :: Monday, 10 January 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: How to Negotiate with Russians: A Success Story
2. iAffairs Canada: Egor Evsikov, Why the Russians Aren’t Coming!
3. Bloomberg: Russia’s State Media Is Curbing Its Hostile Coverage of Ukraine.
4. rt.com: Deal with Russia is possible – NATO. Head of US-led military bloc has set out his hopes ahead of discussions with Moscow. – rt.com/russia/545597-nato-chief-deal-possible/
5. National Security Archive: NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard. Declassified documents show security assurances against NATO expansion to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major, and Woerner.
6. National Security Archive: NATO Expansion: What Yeltsin Heard. Russian president led to believe Partnership for Peace was alternative to expanded NATO. Documents show early Russian opposition to “neo-containment;” more U.S. assurances to Russia: “inclusion not exclusion” in new European security structures.
7. National Security Archive: NATO Expansion – The Budapest Blow Up 1994. What Yeltsin Heard: From Cold War to “Cold Peace.” Clinton’s Two Tracks Collide – NATO Enlargement and Russia Engagement.
8. Axios: Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine.
9. Interfax: CSTO mission strictly peaceful, temporary – Kazakh state secretary – interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/73533/
10. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, America Must Stay Away from Kazakhstan’s Troubles. There’s great temptation for Washington to get involved, whether it be democracy promotion or to cause trouble for Russia and China.
11. rt.com: Kazakhstan crisis attempt to copy 2014 Ukrainian ‘Maidan’ – Putin – rt.com/russia/545553-kazakhstan-facing-maidan-tactics-putin/
12. Sputnik: Sputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country – sputniknews.com/20220109/sputnik-kazakhstan-journo-points-to-main-error-in-wests-media-coverage-of-situation-in-her-country-1092137277.html
13. strategic-culture.org: Tim Kirby, Is Kazakhstan the Victim of a Color Revolution? – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/01/07/is-kazakhstan-victim-of-color-revolution/
14. The Conversation (UK): Liana Semchuk, Kazakhstan unrest: another regional headache for Vladimir Putin
15. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Putin Seizes on Crises to Assert Control Over Former Soviet Republics. In tightening grip over neighbors, president seeks to signal that his country is a superpower to be both feared and respected.
16. War on the Rocks: Maxim Suchkov, WHAT IS RUSSIA’S LOGIC FOR THE CURRENT CRISIS?
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Ukrainian Crisis: Political Economy of Confrontation. The most realistic scenario for the near future is that the collective West “ties up” Moscow’s demands for European security in endless consultations and agreements. This tactic will be based on common sense: that war is not beneficial to Russia. A problem with this scenario may arise if the dynamics of the political process change. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/ukrainian-crisis-political-economy/
18. AP: U.S., Russia hold talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine.
19. rt.com: What to expect from US-Russia security talks. The high-stakes negotiations come amid worsening relations between Washington and Moscow. – rt.com/russia/545589-washington-worthening-relations-kremlin/
20. AFP: U.S., Russia Hold High-Stakes Talks on Ukraine
21. Moon of Alabama: The Russia-U.S. Talks In Geneva Are Likely To Fail – moonofalabama.org/2022/01/the-russia-us-talks-in-geneva-are-likely-to-fail.html#more
22. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, What War With Russia Would Look Like. Wendy Sherman thinks her aim in talks with Russian officials starting Monday is to lecture them on the cost of hubris. Instead she’s set to lead the U.S., NATO, and Europe down a path of ruin. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/10/what-war-with-russia-would-look-like/
23. New York Times: Russia Warns That U.S. Doesn’t Understand Its Goals on Ukraine. Before the two countries met amid rising tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian official and the U.S. secretary of state set a pessimistic tone.
You must log in to post a comment.