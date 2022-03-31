RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#68 :: Thursday, 31 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#68 :: Thursday, 31 March 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Sarang Shidore and Marcus Stanley, Avoiding the Dangers of a Protracted Conflict in Ukraine. (excerpt)

2. Asia Times: Andrew Salmon, Can Putin pull limited victory from jaws of stalemate? Mariupol set for ‘denazification’ while taking Donbas could achieve ‘demilitarization’ but questions remain about Moscow’s true objectives.

3. Newsweek.com: William Arkin, The Ukraine War Is Over But the Biden Administration Hasn’t Noticed.

4. Meduza summary: Russian Spring 2.0: Or how Moscow learned to stop worrying and love the non-West. (Dmitri Trenin)

5. Meduza summary: The USA is still too worried about China to get serious about its anti-Russian coalition. (Fyodor Lukyanov)

6. www.rt.com: Russian military explains actions near Ukrainian capital. The Defense Ministry says that main goal of the operation’s “first stage” – to limit Kiev’s fighting capabilities – has been fulfilled.

7. www.rt.com: Ukraine ready to fulfill key Russian demands – Moscow. Kiev poised to forget NATO ambitions, negotiator claims.

8. The Bell: Peace talk progress: an insight on Russia’s position.

9. AP: White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine.

10. Reuters: Kremlin ‘concerned’ about U.S. ‘complete misunderstanding’ of Putin.

11. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Is a peace treaty to end the Russia-Ukraine war in sight?

12. Foreign Affairs: Samuel Charap, The Perilous Long Game in Ukraine. Compromising With Putin May Be America’s Best Option.

13. Council on Foreign Relations: Richard Haass, Winners and Losers in Putin’s War. Taking Stock of Putin’s War in Ukraine.

14. The National Interest: Ramon Marks, Ukraine Has Forever Changed Europe’s Balance of Power. A strategic result of Russia’s invasion must be that European democracies shed an anachronistic, Cold War structure that has been centered far too long on an over-extended, American shield.

15. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Vladimir Putin Made a Terrible Mistake, and His Concessions on Ukraine are a Sign of His Weakened Position.

16. The Conversation: Alexander Hill, What would give Vladimir Putin a face-saving way to exit Ukraine?

17. Comment is Freed: Lawrence Freedman, The Problem with the Donbas.

18. Asia Times: Stephen Bryen, Mariupol’s fate is the key to a Ukraine deal. The strategic seaside port of Mariupol is in Russia’s military sights as its invasion goals start to come into clearer view.

19. Foreign Policy: Anchal Vohra, Ukraine Is Ready for Painful Concessions. The government and its people are recognizing what a cease-fire deal with Russia would really mean.

20. Boston Globe: Rawi Abdelal and Alexandra Vacroux, The West can strengthen Zelensky’s negotiating position. The Western allies should announce that President Volodymyr Zelensky has been empowered to dial back or even withdraw elements of the unprecedented sanctions regime that has cut Russia off from the global economy.

21. Foreign Affairs: Gideon Rose, The Irony of Ukraine. We Have Met the Enemy, and It Is Us.

22. AP: Russia’s ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions’ impact.

23. The Economist: Wounded bear. Under unprecedented sanctions, how is the Russian economy faring? Better than you might think.

24. Facebook: Vladimir Golstein, Wars are Ugly. Violence Is Ugly.

25. Antiwar.com: Ted Snider, Partnering With Neo-Nazis in Ukraine: An Inconvenient History.

26. https://thesaker.is: Nat South, Just a handful, not relevant, yet…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...