RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#66 :: Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#66 :: Tuesday, 29 March 2022

1. The National Interest: Robert Legvold, The West and Russia Face Tough Choices in Ukraine. Amidst the carnage in Ukraine, hope is quicksilver, but maybe a glint is emerging.

2. Asia Times: James Carden, The late US diplomat saw that those yearning for regime change in Russia rarely considered what might come next.

3. www.rt.com: Highlights from Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. After a month of hostilities, Kiev has come up with a written proposal for what it wants in a peace treaty.

4. Interfax: Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only if held simultaneously with initialing Russia-Ukraine agreement – Medinsky.

5. Wall Street Journal: Ukraine Proposes Neutral Status With Guarantees, but Zelensky Calls for More Western Help.

6. Moscow Times: Russia to ‘Drastically’ Wind Down Military Presence Near Kyiv, Chernihiv.

7. TASS: Ukraine abandons plans to return Crimea, Sevastopol militarily — Russian delegation head.

8. Interfax: Top Putin aide says Russia not seeking regime change in Ukraine.

9. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Will the Russian War in Ukraine End in a ‘Korean Scenario’? Any peace deal to end the war could see a divided Ukraine.

10. Financial Times: Russia no longer requesting Ukraine be ‘denazified’ as part of ceasefire talks. Requests include Kyiv dropping Nato pursuit in exchange for security guarantees and EU membership.

11. Financial Times: Don’t confuse patriotism and Nazism’: Ukraine’s Azov forces face scrutiny. Nationalist regiment with neo-Nazi roots has been instrumental in the country’s resistance to Russia’s invasion.

12. Washington Post editorial: Biden told the truth about Putin. But regime change is not a policy option.

13. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, Biden’s Latest Verbal Gaffe Is Truly Dangerous.

14. Moscow Times: Ruble Surges 10% After Peace Talks in Turkey. Currency is almost trading at pre-war levels, but with heavy restrictions.

15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Europe refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

16. Washington Post: Robert Person, Russia’s been hit by a financial Cold War. The Kremlin is juggling the stability of the ruble — and surging inflation.

17. The National Interest: Alexander Lukin, Why China Won’t Break With Russia Over Ukraine. China does not stand to gain from a weakening of Russia.

18. Opendemcracy.net: Serhiy Kudelia, How NATO can ease Ukraine’s path to neutrality. To reach a peace deal with Russia, Ukraine may have to give up its aim to join NATO. But it can only do that with some help from the alliance itself.

19. University of Virginia Miller Center: COULD RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BE READY FOR REAL NEGOTIATIONS? UVA Russia expert Allen Lynch talks with Russian TV Channel 24 about prospects to end Russia’s assault.

20. Foreign Policy: Elisabeth Braw, How Corporate Boycotts Could Backfire. Activists seeking to shame companies doing business in Russia should be consistent in their moralism — and consider the consequences if Chinese consumers decide to punish the West.

21. Counterpunch: Heidi Morrison, What is “Unbelievable” Violence?

22. Simone Weil Center: Andrei Makine: “To stop this war [in Ukraine], we must understand the background that made it possible”

23. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine War Day #34.

24. MOSKOVSKIY KOMSOMOLETS: The expert predicted the results of a special military operation: “There will be no Ukraine left”. “Everyone understood that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is ready to sacrifice cities and population”

25.Washington Post: Sudarsan Raghavan. Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger.

26. Meduza: ‘It’s not just a war. It’s much worse.’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s first interview with Russian journalists since the war began.

