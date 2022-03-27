RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#64 :: Sunday, 27 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#64 :: Sunday, 27 March 2022

1. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Far From Over. With talks faltering and no military breakthrough in sight, the conflict is quickly morphing into an immensely destructive war of attrition with grim consequences for the European continent and the post-Cold War international order.

2. The Atlantic: Tom Nichols, Biden’s Comments About Putin Were an Unforced Error. The words of every world leader matter right now, and none more than those of the president of the United States.

3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with winners of 2021 Presidential Prize for young cultural professionals and for writing and art for children and young people.

4. New York Times: Putin Goes Into Battle on a Second Front: Culture.

5. Reuters: Western sanctions won’t sway Kremlin, says Russia’s former president Medvedev.

6. www.rt.com: Post-Cold War world order is over, former Russian president says (FULL INTERVIEW). The West’s sanctions on Moscow are destroying its own economic order while bringing Russians together, according to Dmitry Medvedev

7. Boston Globe: ‘It’s going down the drain’: Sanctions are taking their toll on Russia’s economy.

8. The New Yorker: Benjamin Wallace-Wells, The Biden Official Who Pierced Putin’s “Sanction-Proof” Economy. In the run-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Daleep Singh, a national-security adviser, searched for areas where “our strengths intersect with Russian vulnerability.”

9. AP: Without Russia, science going solo on world’s woes, dreams

10. Kyiv Independent: Illia Ponomarenko, Ukraine reaches breaking point in Russia’s war.

11. The Spectator (UK): Dalibor Rohac, Is the West deceiving itself about Russia’s ‘defeat’ in Ukraine?

12. Al Jazeera: Is the Ukraine war weakening Putin’s position in Russia? While increasingly isolated, analysts say the Russian leader is unlikely to be removed from power by a mass uprising or coup.

13. The Nation: Exclusive: Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Chief Warns of “Real Hell” for Russians. Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov’s warning that Russia was about to invade his country was widely dismissed—until the war began. So his latest predictions about the course of what is turning out to be a surprisingly long war are probably worth taking more seriously.

14. The National Interest: Julian Waller, Problems With Russia’s Political Prepwork in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Failure to pre-position internal political forces to take political authority in the wake of Russian military advances has been puzzling and a clear detriment to the Russian war effort.

15. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, The siege of Mariupol could be Putin’s template for the rest of Ukraine. Controlling Mariupol allows Russia clear passage from the Russian border to Crimea.

16. www.rt.com: Donbass republic mulls attempt to join Russia. The head of the Lugansk People’s Republic has told journalists about plans to hold a referendum.

17. The Gray Zone: Max Blumenthal, BBC correspondent-fixer shaping Ukraine war coverage is PR operative involved in “war-messaging tool”

18. Responsible Statecraft: William Hartung, Nick Cleveland-Stout and Taylor Giorno, Beware the redux: America’s violent Cold War history. Hollywood loves a sequel, but the Russia-Ukraine crisis has made the possibility real, and no one should want to see it.

19. Washington Monthly:Michael McFaul: “Ukraine is Putin’s Afghanistan”. The former U.S. ambassador to Russia is all over the media, and that’s welcome. McFaul knows what makes Vladimir Putin tick.

20. Paul Goble: Most Former Soviet Republics Seek ‘Balance’ on Ukraine to Avoid Angering Moscow or Breaking with the West, German Researchers Say.

21. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, Moscow, March 25, 2022.

22. Moscow Times: Russia Signals Less Ambitious Goals in Ukraine War.

23. TASS: Operation in Ukraine proceeds as planned, first stage goals complete.

24. Speech of the Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy.

