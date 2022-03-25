RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#63 :: Friday, 25 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#63 :: Friday, 25 March 2022

1. Reuters: Russia signals scaled-back war aims as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv.

2. Reuters: Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete, focus now on Donbass.

3. Interfax: Main objectives of first stage of special operation in Ukraine generally accomplished – Russian General Staff.

4. The National Interest: Graham Allison and Amos Yadlin, Piercing the Fog of War: What Is Really Happening in Ukraine? We are skeptical about what we are reading, hearing, and seeing from reporters and commentators talking as if they found a way to pierce the fog, unmask the protagonists, and discover what is actually happening in Ukraine.

5. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, What Niebuhr would say about the US reaction to Ukraine. America’s 20th century intelligentsia seemed better equipped to teach us about humility and restraint in war, at home and abroad.

6. TASS: Izvestia: NATO plans to beef up its eastern flank, avoids direct conflict with Russia.

7. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Washington Can’t Treat Russia as It Does North Korea. However angry they might be, the United States and its allies must not seek to treat Russia as an international pariah.

8. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Ukraine Could Turn Into Another Endless War, Especially if NATO Decides More Than Just Peace is Needed.

9. The Economist: Reactionary, obscurantist and having a day in the sun. The new Russian cult of war. It has been growing unnoticed for some time.

10. Moscow Times: At a Young Russian Soldier’s Funeral, Denunciations of ‘Ukrainian Nazis,’ Soviet Dissolution. The Moscow Times attended the funeral of one of the hundreds of servicemen believed to have died in Russia’s “special military operation.”

11. TASS: Lavrov blasts West for covering up Kiev’s brutal blockade, slaughter of Donbass civilians.

12. Intellinews: Sanctions are set to wipe out 15 years of Russian economic growth. Western sanctions on Russia will cause a 15% contraction this year, says IIF. But that is only the start of the problems. The changes to the nature of the economy the sanctions will bring are doing much more damage to Russia’s long-term outlook.

13. The National Interest: David Henrickson, Sanctions Won’t Bring Down Putin, But They Will Punish the World. The West is not under an obligation to pay reparations to the Global South, nor even to badly strain its resources to help them, but it is under a solemn obligation not to hurt them. The United States is cavalier in its breakage of that rule.

14. www.rt.com: How is Russia coping with sporting sanctions?. Just like the nation’s economy, Russian sport has been hit with a wave of sanctions in the wake of the military operation in Ukraine.

15. Interfax: EUMETSAT starts delaying provision of meteorological data to Russia – Russian natural resources minister.

16. Moscow Times: Anders Aslund, Elvira Nabiullina’s Failures Are Russia’s Economic Disasters. The Chairman of the Russian Central Bank helped Russia prepare for war, inadvertently or not.

17. AP: Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war.

18. www.rt.com: Russia’s ex-president explains decision to ditch dollar and euro for gas trade. Dmitry Medvedev told RT that Western sanctions left Moscow no other choice.

19. Intellinews: Confusion reigns over what Putin’s gas for rubles order means for Russia.

20. Counterpunch: Eve Ottenberg, Immune to War Fever, Some Countries Stay Neutral to Russia.

21. Valdai Discussion Club: Raj Kumar Sharma, India’s Diplomatic Stand on Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

22. Antiwar.com: Natylie Baldwin, How the West Sabotaged Ukraine.

23. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Media watch: when parallel lines converge, stand clear!

24. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russian Security Vigilance, American Messianism, Ukrainian Fealty, and Narrowing Russian Exit Options.

25. www.rt.com: Alexey Gryazev, Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?. Analysts and diplomats have been saying since the 1990s that NATO expansion would eventually spark a conflict in Eastern Europe.

