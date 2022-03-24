RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#62 :: Thursday, 24 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#62 :: Thursday, 24 March 2022

1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Kortunov, A Letter to John: Where Are U.S.-Russia Relations Headed? In the decades I spent working with the United States, I acquired quite a large circle of contacts in Washington. Collectively, they represent the so-called American establishment. Today, I’d like to address these Washingtonians as one individual, whom I’ll name John for the sake of simplicity.

2. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russia’s first homefront casualties: Reporters and the press. Russian media are imploding, with most independent outlets shut by the government and state-run outfits hit by mass resignations as reporters face up to the reality of their jobs.

3. Facebook: Fred Weir, News in Russia.

4. Asia Times: Andrew Salmon, ‘Marshal Mud’ will slow not stop Russia’s onslaught. Winter thaw mud season will further bog down Russia’s offensive but Ukraine still has no clear plan to win the war.

5. India Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden wings his way to the borderlands of Ukraine.

6. Time.com: Michael O’Hanlon, A Realistic Plan for Peace for Ukraine and Russia.

7. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Snider, On NATO membership and ‘core principles,’ the US treads on thin ice. Ukraine supposedly has the ‘right’ to choose its alliances, but as Washington has proven in its own backyard, no country really does.

8. Compact: Andrew Frawley, Pretending Putin Is Hitler Endangers Us All.

9. AP: West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month.

10. Wall Street Journal: Russian Stock Market Jumps With Foreign Investors Blocked From Selling. First trading session in nearly a month was meant to showcase Russia getting back on its financial feet, but it drew the ire of the White House.

11. Intellinews: Sergei Guriev and Oleg Itskhoki, The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime.

12. Bloomberg: Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No. Russian president said to reject Nabiullina’s bid to resign.

13. Moscow Times: Mental Health Crisis Looms in Russia as Sanctions Fuel Drug Shortages, Job Losses. “It feels as if the world has two atmospheres, and they’re slowly crushing me.”

14. Counterpunch: David Van Deusen, Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis.

15. Boston Globe: Stephen Kinzer, US military aid to Ukraine guarantees more suffering and death. Rather than sending diplomats in an urgent effort to reach an armistice and stop the bloodshed, the United States is fueling an already raging conflagration.

16. https://mattbivens.substack.com: Matt Bivens, Washington’s Glee at Putin’s ‘Quagmire’. We will pour gasoline into the fires of Ukraine, and warm our hands at the flames.

17. Moscow Times: Ukraine Demands Unlimited NATO Aid Against Russia’s Month-Old War.

18. www.rt.com: NATO assesses risk of ‘full-fledged war’ with Russia. Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance will not send troops or impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite calls from Zelensky.

19. Consortium News: Ukraine’s Propaganda War . Dan Cohen reveals the network of foreign strategists, Washington lobbyists and intelligence-linked media outlets behind Kiev’s public relations blitz. (Excerpt)

20. Ira Straus: Putin’s Unintended Place in History: Destroyer not Reuniter of Rus’

21. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Will Humans Be the Next ‘Freedom Fries’?

23. Russian International Affairs Council: Matthew Crosston, America’s Lost Generation: A Need for Iconoclasm in Russian Studies.

24. Wall Street Journal: Douglas London, Spies Will Doom Putin. After invading Ukraine, he’s tightening the screws the way the Soviets did—and that will help the CIA recruit Russians.

