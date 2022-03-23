RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#61 :: Wednesday, 23 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#61 :: Wednesday, 23 March 2022

1. Newsweek: William Arkin, Putin’s Bombers Could Devastate Ukraine But He’s Holding Back. Here’s Why.

2. Asia Times: Andrew Salmon, Russian invasion hobbled by an infantry shortfall. While deploying fearsome artillery and armor, Russian Army lacks the manpower to achieve its war objectives in Ukraine.

3. Task & Purpose: Andrew Milburn, ‘They own the long clock’ — How the Russian military is starting to adapt in Ukraine.

4. In Moscow’s Shadows: RSS#5, 21 March 2022: “Russia and Ukraine: Negotiated Settlement and End State?” ￼

5. The National Interest: Hugh De Santis, The Aftermath of the War in Ukraine. Rather than treat Russia as a pariah, the focus should be on reintegrating it into Europe.

6. Responsible Statecraft: David Hendrickson, Why this economic war on Russia breaks all rules of the game. The ‘great expropriation’ will come to be regarded as a turning point — one in which the great powers of the world will likely regret.

7. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, Peace or Punishment in Ukraine? US Should Seek To End the Conflict.

8. War on the Rocks: Kristin Ven Bruusgaard, UNDERSTANDING PUTIN’S NUCLEAR DECISION-MAKING.

9. Wall Street Journal: Dallas Fed Warns Cutoff of Russian Energy Could Cause Global Recession. Downturn appears ‘unavoidable’ if bulk of Russian oil and gas products are off the world markets for the rest of the year, according to a report by the regional Fed bank.

10. www.rt.com: Russia boosts gas flows to Europe through Ukraine. Moscow pays Kiev for transit in full and in hard currency, Ukraine says.

11. Moscow Times: Putin Orders Europe to Pay Rubles for Russian Gas. Move is seen as a bid to get Europe to roll back heavy sanctions on Moscow.



12. Valdai Discussion Club: Vitaly Yermakov, Russian Gas Exports to Europe: In the Eye of the Storm . Amid hostilities in Ukraine and the avalanche of the European economic sanctions against Russia, Russian gas has been flowing to Europe, including the transit via Ukraine, without interruption. For now, it looks like Russia-Europe gas trade has been in the eye of the storm (an area of calm weather at the centre of a strong cyclone).

13. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Matveev, Suspending Ukraine’s Agricultural Exports: Will Russia Save the Arab World from Food Riots?

14. Asia Times: James Carden, The tragedy of Zelensky . It’s increasingly apparent that his room to maneuver has been severely circumscribed by the Ukrainian far right.

15. Responsible Statecraft: Michael Swaine, On Ukraine, US would be smart not to push China off the thin red line. Instead it should be encouraging Beijing — through incentives, not punishments — to reduce its lean toward Russia.

16. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, Cold War 2.0: Much Worse Than the Original Cold War.

17. AFP: Putin keeps loyalty of Russian political elite despite outcry.

18. Moscow Times: Putin Aide Chubais Quits Kremlin, Leaves Russia.

19. Intellinews: Navalny links $700mn superyacht to Putin as court extends sentence by 9 years.

20. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Navalny and Sedition.

21. Politico: ‘The only thing Putin understands is strength’: US aircraft carrier flexes muscle in the Med. With Russian ships and submarines patrolling the Mediterranean, the USS Truman teams up with French and Italian carriers.

22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SIMPLETON’S PRIMER ON THE LONG WAR THE US AIMS TO WAGE AGAINST RUSSIA.

23. Bloomberg: Niall Ferguson, Putin Misunderstands History. So, Unfortunately, Does the U.S.. Biden is making a colossal mistake in thinking he can bleed Russia dry, topple Putin and signal to China to keep its hands off Taiwan.

24. The Economist: Understanding Russia’s president. Writers have grappled with Vladimir Putin for two decades. Greyness, greed and grievance have been the dominant themes.

25. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to questions during his meeting with finalists of the International Track as part of the Leaders of Russia management competition, Moscow, March 19, 2022.

