RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#60 :: Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#60 :: Tuesday, 22 March 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.

1. Foreign Affairs: Thomas Graham and Rajan Menon, How to Make Peace With Putin. The West Must Move Quickly to End the War in Ukraine.

2. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia believes relations with U.S. on verge of breakdown.

3. Interfax: Zelensky speaks out in favor of meeting with Putin.

4. www.rt.com: Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists. RT visited civilians surviving in the blasted-through buildings and basements of a town hit hard by the conflict in Ukraine.

5. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Galen Carpenter, Is official Washington flirting with world war? So far the White House is resisting direct US involvement in Ukraine. But plans to bolster weapons and assistance may have consequences.

6. The National Interest: Christopher Layne, Can America and NATO Avoid a Broader War Over Ukraine? By supplying Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and intelligence the United States and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia.

7. Facebook: Vladimir Golstein, The Tragedy Called Mariupol.

8. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Cracks in the mainstream narrative on the Ukraine war wide enough to drive a tank through.

9. The Mirror (UK): Ukrainian doctors ‘told to castrate captured Russians because they are cockroaches’. War-zone hospital owner Gennadiy Druzenko told his doctors to castrate captured Russian soldiers, he claims. He is set to be added to the Kremlin’s most wanted list.

10. The Hill: Joshua C. Huminski, We must put emotions aside and ask the hard questions on Ukraine.

11. Meduza: ‘The cognitive dissonance became unbearable’. Meduza’s interview with former state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova.

12. The Parliament: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Russia’s war in Ukraine may finally end the post-Soviet condition. Any outcome of Russia’s war in Ukraine will lead to fundamental economic, political and ideological transformations in the post-Soviet space,

13. Moscow Times: Andrei Zubov, And Putin Stands Alone. A leader without support will fall. It is a question of when, not if.

14. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, What the ‘chattering classes’ of Russia are talking about: update.

15. Washington Post: Christian Shepherd, China and Russia’s military relationship likely to deepen with Ukraine war.

16. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, Imperial Infantilism. Diplomacy is an essential skill in the century swiftly taking shape around us, but we find that hurling playground insults at the leader of another nation has become normal in post-9/11 Washington.

17. Al Jazeera: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Why did Ukraine suspend 11 ‘pro-Russia’ parties? The suspensions have more to do with the post-Euromaidan polarisation of Ukrainian politics than genuine security concerns related to the Russian invasion.

18. https://rall.com: Ted Rall, Ukraine War Lies Debunked..

19. Fox News: Support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leads to 6-month ban for grandmaster chess champion. Sergey Karjakin was born in Crimea.

20. https://t.me/mod_russia_en/313: Briefings by Russian Defence Ministry.

21. www.rt.com: Moscow explains missile strike on Kiev mall. The Russian military says it ordered the hit after discovering Ukrainian rocket launchers parked on site.

22. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, Sanctions on Russia Pit the West Against the Rest of the World. Woke Democrats are less welcome than Trumpian populists in many countries.

23. The National Interest: Muqtedar Khan, The Unexpected Consequences of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. Let us hope the war ends soon, sanity prevails, and the unleashed demons die before they become unmanageable crises.

24. Fox News: Russian population divided over war, tens of thousands seek exile in neighboring countries, expert says. Russia may only have enough money to operate for next few months as sanctions take hold, top scholar says. (Marlene Laruelle)

25. Foreign Affairs: Lindsey O’Rourke, The False Promise of Arming Insurgents. America’s Spotty Record Warrants Caution in Ukraine.

