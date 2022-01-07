RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#5 :: Friday, 7 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#5 :: Friday, 7 January 2022
1. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Kazakhstan intervention sees Russia set a new precedent. Foreign actors may not have started the unrest, but they’ll play the deciding role in how it ends. – rt.com/russia/545298-kazakhstan-protests-international-crisis/
2. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia Takes a Gamble in Kazakhstan. If Russia succeeds in propping up the regime in Kazakhstan and making it more pro-Russian, then the Central Asian nation could, like Belarus, become a more reliable ally and partner for Russia.
3. Intellinews: Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas. There are reports of soldiers in Almaty shooting people on sight, but bne IntelliNews’ correspondent warns that many of the reports are not true.
4. Facebook: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Some notes on Kazakhstan.
5. Sputnik: CSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity – sputniknews.com/20220106/csto-head-current-events-in-kazakhstan-threaten-its-security-territorial-integrity-1092073681.html
6. Financial Times: Kazakhstan protests mark end of Nazarbayev era. Former president’s handpicked successor takes control of security forces and turns to Russia for help.
7. Wall Street Journal: Kazakhstan Unrest and Russia’s Intervention Transform Ties With Moscow. As violence grows, the Russian military deployment injects a new element into the crisis in the former Soviet republic.
8. New York Times: In Kazakhstan, Putin Again Seizes on Unrest to Try to Expand Influence. But a series of revolts against a pro-Russian strongman could also plant the seeds of rebellion at home, analysts say.
9. Russia Matters: Robert Legvold, For Russia and US, National Security Must Be Embedded in Mutual Security.
10. AP: NATO weighs Russia’s security offer to end Ukraine standoff
11. The Economist: Keep calm and carry on. Ukrainians are peculiarly relaxed about Russia’s troop build-up. Many have grown inured to a risk they can do nothing about.
12. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, How far can diplomacy go? Awaiting the US-Russian talks in Geneva on 10 January – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/07/how-far-can-diplomacy-go-awaiting-the-us-russian-talks-in-geneva-on-10-january/
13. The National Interest: Robert Legvold, Beyond Ukraine: How to Revive the Vision of a Europe ‘Whole and at Peace. Policymakers in Moscow, Washington, and European capitals might have second thoughts about their current fractured and self-absorbed way of defining and addressing the Ukrainian crisis.
14. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Putin’s Quid: No Offensive Missiles in ‘ABM’ Sites.
15. New York Times: Lilia Shevstova, Ukraine Is Only One Small Part of Putin’s Plans.
16. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Biden wants to turn Ukraine into a porcupine
17. The Economist editorial: Russia and NATO. How to talk to Mr Putin. Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine has created a chance to enhance the security of Europe.
18. Moscow Times: Russia’s Business Owners Fear Kremlin Pressure Set to Tighten. The country’s biggest businesses will be asked to contribute even more to Russia’s development.
19. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 6 JANUARY 2022 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2022/01/06/russian-federation-sitrep-6-january-2022/
20. Responsible Statecraft: Daniel Larison, Germany’s new chancellor is (rightly) taking a chance on Russia reset. Cooperation between the two powers has been one of the best things to come out of the post-Cold War era. Let’s hope he sets an example.
21. Awful Avalanche: Who Is Fostering Kaliningrad Separatism? – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/07/who-is-fostering-kaliningrad-separatism-part-ii/
22. Moscow Times: New Year Highlights in Russian Theater. A year of bold new plays and bold new performances of old favorites.
