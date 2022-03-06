RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#49 :: Sunday, 6 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#49 :: Sunday, 6 March 2022

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, No consultation: Putin’s solo path to war. Vladimir Putin appears to have acted without consulting others in launching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Long-standing assumptions and historical grievances contributed over years to that development.

2. TASS: Since 2014 13,000-14,000 have been killed in Donbass — Putin.

3. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, How to get to a place of peace for Ukraine. Negotiation involving compromises on both sides will spare the people suffering, while preserving their sovereignty and independence.

4. The Spectator: Mary Dejevsky, Are we cheering on Ukraine to destruction?

5. www.rt.com: Putin explains why Ukraine attack went beyond Donbass. The Russian leader claims Moscow wanted to prevent the West from helping “nationalists”

6. www.rt.com: Kiev putting Ukrainian ‘statehood’ at risk, Putin warns. The Ukrainian government would be the only side to blame for this, Russia’s president said.

7. Russian International Affairs Council: Ivan. Timofeev, Why Experts Believed an Armed Conflict with Ukraine Would Never Happen.

8. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Al-Jazeera TV channel, Moscow, March 2, 2022.

9. Asia Times: Reuven Brenner, The predictable Vladimir Putin. Putin’s bets are not that of an erratic dictator but rather of a calculating leader keen to sustain his country’s finances and leverage.

10. New York Times: U.S. intelligence weighs Putin’s two years of extreme pandemic isolation as a factor in his wartime mind-set.

11. The Hill: E. Wayne Merry, The consequence of being clueless in Ukraine.

12. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Are Western Sanctions Enough to Save Ukraine? As the invading Russian forces hunker down for pitched conflict following stiffer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, the West moves to impose steep costs on the Kremlin.

13. Jacobin: Dominik A. Leusder , Strangling Russia’s Economy Won’t End Putin’s War. But Could Be Disastrous for Civilians.

14. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Ukraine has Fought Heroically, But Putin will Not Let His ‘Special Military Operation’ Become a Fiasco.

15. www.rt.com: Maxim Hvatkov, Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end. Russian analysts weigh in on the advance of Moscow’s troops in Ukraine.

16. Boston Globe: How could the Russia-Ukraine war end? Experts point to a number of possibilities.

17. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIA UKRAINE 2.

18. New York Times: Here’s why Western leaders are reluctant to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

19. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Bunny Rabbits and the Big Bad Wolf: Ukraine and Russia through the lens of Western reporting.

20. The National Interest Amalendu Misra, Why Ukraine Is a Very Western War. In Asia, Africa, and faraway Latin America, this war has not evoked the same moral outrage as it has in Europe and North America.

21. GW Today: GW Experts Offer Analysis and Observations on Russia/Ukraine Crisis.

22. Anti-Corruption Action Center: Ban Kremlin agents and toxic Russian propaganda.

23. New York Times: Fact and Mythmaking Blend in Ukraine’s Information War. Experts say stories like the Ghost of Kyiv and Snake Island, both of questionable veracity, are propaganda or morale boosters, or perhaps both.

24. London Review of Books: Why didn’t they stop it? Tony Wood on the war in Ukraine.

25. Slate.com: Ben Mathis-Lilley, A Lot of Russia Hawks Were So Right About Ukraine That It Has Driven Them Crazy. This is the best their worldview has looked since the ’90s.

26. https://mate.substack.com: Aaron Mate, By using Ukraine to fight Russia, the US provoked Putin’s war. After backing a far-right coup in 2014, the US has fueled a proxy war in eastern Ukraine that has left 14,000 dead. Russia’s invasion is an illegal and catastrophic response.

