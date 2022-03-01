RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#46 :: Tuesday, 1 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#46 :: Tuesday, 1 March 2022

1. Harvard University: Statement on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

2. One Mile at a Time: Aeroflot Flight To New York Turns Around Mid-Flight.

3. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC): Virginia ABC Removing Russian-Sourced Products from Store Shelves.

4. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, As war in Ukraine rages, Russians look on with increasing dismay. The war in Ukraine may have come at a high cost for Vladimir Putin at home. The backlash against the conflict suggests a moral split and loss of trust between the Russian public and its leadership.

5. Talking Points Memo: John Judis, What I Got Wrong About The U.S. And Russia.

6. Responsible Statecraft: Kelley Beaucar Vlahos, At SOTU, ‘democracies vs. autocracies’ take center stage. Biden reportedly will say the Russian invasion is a “major crisis facing the West.” But is this what the American people want to hear?

7. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, The End of an Era. The Page of Cooperation with the West Has Been ‘Turned’

8. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, The end of diplomacy? Seven Glimpses of the New Normal.

9. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Russia-Ukraine: Quo Vadis?

10. The National Interest: Thomas Sherlock, Blowback: Will Russia’s War in Ukraine Undermine Putin’s Rule? Putin will be reluctant to alter course due in part to the high reputational costs at home and abroad of backing down.

11. Moscow Times: Nigel Gould-Davies, Putin’s Strategic Failure and the Risk of Escalation. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is emerging as a grand strategic mistake.

12. Intellinews: Ben Aris, A history of Russian crises redux. Russia has now had six major crises and each one has done less damage than the previous one. Until now. In several ways the current crisis is probably the worst for Russia’s long-term outlook.

13. Meduza:‘We know the value of peace’. Meduza looks back on 22 years of anti-war statements from Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

14. rt.com: Putin slams West’s ‘empire of lies’. Russia’s president has criticized the West as the country faces a new massive wave of sanctions.

15. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, Putin’s Nuclear Threat. The disconnect between the Western and Russian narratives in the current conflict could prove fatal to the world.

16. The New Yorker: Robin Wright, For Ukraine, Far Too Little, Too Late. The central flaw in the West’s strategy was fearing that preëmptively confronting Putin would give the Russian leader a justification to attack—but it’s now clear that he intended to invade, whatever the U.S. and Europe did.

17. Intellinews: An economic war between East and West has started.

18. Washington Post: Civilians are dying in Ukraine. But exactly how many remains a mystery.. Accurate counts have been difficult as international observers have fled or taken cover and the battlefield expands.

19. rt.com: Kremlin comments on targets hit during Ukraine offensive. Russian troops don’t target civilians, all claims to the contrary are hoaxes, spokesperson said.

20. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Day Five of Russia’s ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine.

21. Twitter: Michael Kofman, Long thread about how I think the first 96 hours have gone.

22. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine War Day #6.

23. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, The Finland Option May Still Save Ukraine.

24. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Ukraine makes strange bedfellows.

25. The Harvard Gazette: Ukraine stands firm, but so does Putin’s inner circle. Expert assesses unfolding conflict, including nuclear tensions, step toward negotiations, influence of oligarchs. (Alexandra Vacroux)

26. Politico: ‘Yes, He Would’: Fiona Hill on Putin and Nukes. Putin is trying to take down the entire world order, the veteran Russia watcher said in an interview. But there are ways even ordinary Americans can fight back.

27. Foreign Affairs: Ivo Daalder, The Return of Containment. How the West Can Prevail Against the Kremlin

