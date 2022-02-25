RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#43 :: Friday, 25 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#43 :: Friday, 25 February 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, War has begun in Ukraine. What’s Putin’s plan, and do Russians back him? Russia has launched its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s true intentions will likely determine what happens next – and whether the Russian public is willing to support the effort.

https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0224/War-has-begun-in-Ukraine.-What-s-Putin-s-plan-and-do-Russians-back-him

2. rt.com: Russian military attack on Ukraine: How we got there. Moscow says the current situation is the result of years of failed talks to end the bloodshed in eastern Ukraine after the 2014 coup in Kiev.

3. rt.com: War in Ukraine started 8 years ago, Russia is now ending it, Moscow claims. Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it wants to end the 8-year bloodbath in Donbass that both Ukraine and the West turned a blind eye to.

4. TASS: MEDIA: Russia launches ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

5. The White House: Remarks by President Biden on Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine.

6. The White House: FACT SHEET: Joined by Allies and Partners, the United States Imposes Devastating Costs on Russia.

7. TASS: Russia knows West’s weak points well, prepared reciprocal sanctions package — senator.

8. NBC News: Biden has been presented with options for massive cyberattacks against Russia. The options presented include disrupting the internet across Russia, shutting off power and stopping trains in their tracks.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/biden-presented-options-massive-cyberattacks-russia-rcna17558

9. NBC News: SWIFT banking system could be used as sanction against Russia. What is it? Some financial analysts have likened ousting Russia from SWIFT as a “nuclear option,” and would be an unprecedented move against one of the world’s largest economies.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/swift-banking-system-used-sanction-russia-rcna17533

10. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, The Catastrophe in Ukraine. Now is the time to unite in condemnation of Russia’s flagrant breach of international law, and in support of immediate sanctions.



11. The National Interest: Jacob Heilbronn, Will Putin’s War Go Further Than Ukraine? The transformation of Russia in Western eyes from adversary to enemy has begun.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/will-putin%E2%80%99s-war-go-further-ukraine-200803

12. New York Times: Richard Haass, The West Must Show Putin How Wrong He Is to Choose War.



13. Sputnik: Russia’s Spec Op: Why Kiev & Its Western Backers Had Failed to Implement Minsk Accords for 8 Years.

14. Facebook: A few thoughts on this uneasiest of mornings. (Tatiana Stanovaya)

15. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Love Bombing Moscow. The best way to condemn Putin is to show ordinary Russians that we love them, respect their culture and admire the admirable in their history.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/02/25/love-bombing-moscow-a76585

16. Facebook: Vladimir Golstein, Being Patient with Western Arrogance and Condescension Is In Russian Genotype.

17. Moon of Alabama: Disarming Ukraine – Day 1.

18. The Economist editorial: Where will he stop? History will judge Vladimir Putin harshly for his war. Russia’s president has launched an unprovoked assault on his neighbour.

19. GZERO World with Ian Bremmer: Russia attacks Ukraine: Why it matters. Putin’s war of choice represent a turning point in the global order.

20. The Conversation: Alexander Hill, Why Vladimir Putin won’t back down in Ukraine.

https://theconversation.com/why-vladimir-putin-wont-back-down-in-ukraine-177765

21. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Russophobia Leads Us to Assume the Worst of Russians – and Assuming They’re Demonic Could be Dangerous.

22. Al Jazeera: Leonid Ragozin, Is Putin’s gamble on Ukraine rational? The invasion can bring the downfall of Putin’s regime – but it can also give him exactly what he wants.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/2/24/is-putins-gamble-on-ukraine-rational

23. Jacobin: Ilya Matveev and Ilya Budraitskis, Ordinary Russians Don’t Want This War. Vladimir Putin has launched his invasion of Ukraine, seemingly expecting that his forces can subdue Ukrainian resistance. But the attack could severely destabilize his regime — with Russians already showing a notable lack of enthusiasm for war.

https://jacobinmag.com/2022/02/ordinary-russians-war-outbreak-ukraine-vladimir-putin

24. RFE/RL: Dazed And Deluded: As Putin Launches Invasion Of Ukraine, Russian Society Reels

25. The Cradle: Pepe Escobar, From the Black Sea to the East Med, don’t poke The Russian Bear. The US shouldn’t have poked the Russian Bear. Now it is fully awake: after Ukraine, the Russians are likely to do a clean sweep of foreign belligerents poking around the East Med and the Black Sea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...