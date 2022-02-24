RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#42 :: Thursday, 24 February 2022
1. Kremlin.ru: Address by the President of the Russian Federation.
2. rt.com: Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin.
3. Asia Times: Andrew Salmoon, Putin lurches from cold rationality to incendiary gamble. Putin has made his move – the world now awaits Biden’s response.
4. Moscow Times: Russia’s Economy on the Brink of Crisis After Ukraine Attack. Despite Moscow’s talk about a sanctions-proof economy, Putin’s military action will likely have steep costs.
5. AP: Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy.
6. Awful Avalanche: Nuances Of the Recognition.
7. Twitter: Aaron Mate, Civilian casualties.
8. Washington Post: Robert Hunter, A few words could defuse the Ukrainian conflict.
9. Foreign Policy: Stephen Walt, The West Is Sleepwalking Into War in Ukraine. It’s not easy to make sense of how the United States and Europe are responding to Russia’s aggression.
10. Bloomberg: Jonas Bernstein, Six Early Thoughts on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine. No one knows how this situation will end. But a few things are already clear.
11. Asia Times: Nikola Mikovic, Tracking Putin’s flip-flops on Ukraine. History shows that Putin has changed his stance several times on Ukraine issues including in regard to its sovereignty.
12. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Starting A New Page.
13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Putin crosses the Rubicon. What next?
14. akarlin.substack.com: Anatoly Karlin, Happening: The Ukraine War 2022. The Last Argument of Kings.
15. Moon of Alabama: Disarming Ukraine.
16. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BLOG TERMINATED/PRE-EMPTIVE CONDEMNATION.
17. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Unjustified and Unprovoked? Russia’s ongoing ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.
18. The National Interest: Mark Katz. Blame It on Lenin: What Putin Gets Wrong About Ukraine. Instead of blaming Lenin, Putin should draw lessons from Lenin’s realization that a more accommodative approach toward Ukrainian nationalism would better serve Russia’s long-term interests.
19. The Daily Mail (UK): Peter Hitchens, Why I blame the arrogant, foolish West for the Russian invasion.
20. Consortium News: Diana Johnstone, US Foreign Policy Is a Cruel Sport. Bear baiting was long ago banned as inhumane. Yet today, a version is being practiced every day against whole nations on a gigantic international scale.
21. Yahoo News: Alexander Nazaryan, What the West doesn’t understand about Russia or Ukraine.
22. New York Times: Many Russians Feel a Deep Unease Over Going to War. After months of tuning out American warnings that Vladimir Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine, Russians now realize that “this is not a game.”
23. Antiwar.com: Ted Snider, Biden’s Historic Blunder and Putin’s Loss of Patience.
24. Moscow Times: Navalny Calls Ukraine War ‘Distraction’ From Russia’s Problems.
25. AP: AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia strife.
