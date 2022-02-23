RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#41 :: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#41 :: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

1. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin answered media questions – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67838

2. Kremlin.ru: Address by the President of the Russian Federation (transcript continued) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67828

3. The White House: Remarks by President Biden Announcing Response to Russian Actions in Ukraine.

4. The White House: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Russia Sanctions.

5. AP:EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use ‘invasion’ label in Ukraine.

6. rt.com: Experts tell RT of possible ‘way out’ from Ukraine crisis. Russia’s recognition of the Donbass has brought uncertainty, but also provided a possible way out of the Ukrainian crisis. – rt.com/russia/550268-donbass-recognition-ukraine-crisis/

7. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Diplomacy over? Russian troops enter Ukraine’s rebel regions.. By recognizing the Donbass breakaway statelets, Russian President Vladimir Putin shut the door on several diplomatic outcomes in the Ukraine crisis. War, albeit a limited one, may be his intended next step.

8. Intellinews: Russia’s Federation Council gives permission to use military force abroad. – intellinews.com/russia-s-federation-council-gives-permission-to-use-military-force-abroad-235902/?source=russia

9. Moscow Times: Kyiv Calls for Nationwide Emergency, Urges Ukrainians to Leave Russia ‘Immediately’

10. rt.com: Sergey Karaganov, Russia’s new foreign policy, the Putin Doctrine. Moscow’s confrontation with NATO is just the start. – rt.com/russia/550271-putin-doctrine-foreign-policy/

11. The National Interest: David Hendrickson, Will Tensions in Ukraine Boil Over? The Ukrainian escalations of the last week, together with Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and its movement of forces into their territories, advance the conflict to a new level. – nationalinterest.org/feature/will-tensions-ukraine-boil-over-200725

12. Asia Times: DAVID HASTINGS DUNN. Is it too late for a Biden-Putin summit? A meeting between the two leaders is still on the table and represents the best hope against a full-scale war. – asiatimes.com/2022/02/is-it-too-late-for-a-biden-putin-summit/

13. Reuters: Donetsk leader: we want talks with Ukraine but may need ‘big Russia’s’ help.

14. ClubOrlov: Dmitry Orlov, The day Russia’s patience ran out. – cluborlov.wordpress.com/2022/02/22/the-day-russias-patience-ran-out/

15. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Putin recognizes Donbas republics: what comes next? – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/02/23/putin-recognizes-donbas-republics-what-comes-next/

16. Meduza: Traumatized by the news. Levada Center director Denis Volkov on why we shouldn’t expect a ‘Donbas consensus’ following Putin’s recognition of the ‘republics’ in eastern Ukraine.

17. Financial Times: Jeffrey Sachs, The US should compromise on Nato to save Ukraine. Moscow has steadfastly opposed expansion of the alliance eastward for 30 years.

https://www.ft.com/content/b5886606-4d7d-41af-87c1-8d9993722e51

18. Responsible Statecraft: Sarang Shidore, Russia’s move in Ukraine has parallels with US actions in Kosovo. Both Moscow and Washington have violated international law in Europe when it suits their purposes and satisfies their quests for power.



19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Putin’s Special Ops Mindset: What Next for Russia and Ukraine? The recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics is a chance for Russia to climb down from the peak of escalation with a concrete result, because retreating empty-handed would have been a ruinous outcome for the Kremlin’s prestige.

https://carnegiemoscow.org/commentary/86501

20. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Putin’s Advance Into Ukraine Compares with Saddam Hussein’s Invasion of Kuwait…a Disaster for Russia.



21. The Conversation: Stefan Wolff and Tatyana Malyarenko, Ukraine: what’s really behind Putin’s deployment of ‘peacekeeping’ troops? Experts explain.

https://theconversation.com/ukraine-whats-really-behind-putins-deployment-of-peacekeeping-troops-experts-explain-177585

22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, India and the Donbass republics.



23. Pearls and Irritations: Tony Kevin, Ukraine shrinks again.



24. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, Washington Should Threaten War Only if it Is Willing To Go to War: And Ukraine Does Not Justify War.



25. www.strategic-culture.org: Pepe Escobar, The Birth of the Baby Twins: Russia’s Strategic Swing Drives NATOstan Nuts “You don’t believe in the principle of indivisible security? Fine. Now we dictate the security rhythm.” – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/02/22/the-birth-of-the-baby-twins-russias-strategic-swing-drives-natostan-nuts/

