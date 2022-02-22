RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#40 :: Tuesday, 22 February 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#40 :: Tuesday, 22 February 2022
1. Kremlin.ru: Address by the President of the Russian Federation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67828
2. Kremlin.ru: Security Council meeting – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67825
3. Facebook: Stephan De Spiegeleire, Russian security council meeting.
4. Moscow Times: Takeaways From Russia’s Treaties With Eastern Ukrainian ‘Republics’
5. Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Ministry statement on recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. – mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1799883/?lang=en&clear_cache=Y
6. Russian UN Mission: Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC briefing on Ukraine. – russiaun.ru/en/news/210222u
7. Intellinews: Putin recognises Luhansk and Donetsk as independent – intellinews.com/updated-putin-recognises-luhansk-and-donetsk-as-independent-235675/?source=russia
8. rt.com: Kremlin reveals how borders of Donbass republics will be defined – rt.com/russia/550239-donbass-republics-define-borders/
9. Meduza: Territorial claims. Putin has recognized the breakaway ‘republics’ in eastern Ukraine. But what does Moscow consider their ‘borders’?
10. Moscow Times: Putin Says He Does Not Plan to ‘Restore Empire’
11. Intellinews: Western world to impose sanctions after Putin’s declaration of independence for Donbas republics – intellinews.com/western-world-to-impose-sanctions-after-putin-s-declaration-of-independence-for-donbas-republics-235727/?source=russia
12. Bloomberg: Nord Stream 2 Is Put on Hold as West Rebukes Putin Over Ukraine. U.S., EU, U.K. press ahead with sanctions; gas prices advance.
13. Reuters: Explainer: How Western sanctions might target Russia
14. New York Times: The U.S. said it will impose sanctions on the breakaway regions, but not for now on Russia.
15. Washington Post: White House wrestles with whether Russia has ‘invaded’ Ukraine. Putin announced he is sending troops into Russian-backed separatist regions within Ukraine. Opinions differ on whether that is an invasion of the country.
16. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Putin’s move on Donestk, Lugansk is illegal but falls short of new ‘invasion’. The next steps are critical: we must hold threat of full scale sanctions and a Ukrainian military response, unless Russia extends farther.
17. New York Times: Thomas Friedman, This Is Putin’s War. But America and NATO Aren’t Innocent Bystanders.
18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, QUICK REACTION TO PUTIN’S SPEECH RECOGNIZING DPR/LPR – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2022/02/21/quick-reaction-to-putins-speech-recognizing-dpr-lpr/#comments
19. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, What Accounts for Putin’s Assertiveness on Ukraine? – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2022/02/21/what-accounts-for-putins-assertiveness-on-ukraine/
20. RFE/RL: Madness Or Method? Why Putin Recognized The Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine.
21. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, The Personal Politics of Putin’s Security Council Meeting. If the Russian president never faces a war crimes tribunal, he ought to face an industrial one, as he seems to cultivate a toxic work environment.
22. rt.com: Ukraine asks for help and mulls retaliation against Russia: Six key takeaways from Zelensky’s speech. Kiev hopes there will be no war with Moscow, but may cut diplomatic ties with its neighbor, its president says. – rt.com/russia/550247-zelensky-response-donbass-recognition/
23. Asia Times: David Goldman, Putin backfoots NATO with East Ukraine recognition. Russia’s stock market drops by 10% and cost of insurance on Russian sovereign risk soars.
24. Nonzero Newsletter: Robert Wright, Why Biden didn’t negotiate seriously with Putin. The two themes that let the Blob carry the day.
25. New York Times editorial: A Pointed Response to Putin’s Provocations.
26. Washington Post editorial: This is the way the postwar world ends.
