RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#4 :: Thursday, 6 January 2022
1. The National Interest: Where Is the Confrontation Over Ukraine Headed? What factors will be pivotal in determining the prospects for war or diplomatic resolution? (Video panel)
2. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, Why Russia Fears a Ukrainian Offensive. It’s possible that the Kremlin believes Ukraine is planning a military seizure of Crimea and Donbass and is weighing options as it amasses troops.
3. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Demands on Ukraine Must Be Addressed Urgently, Russian Official Says. Ahead of talks with the U.S., Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Ryabkov warns the Biden administration against using economic pressure.
4. Foreign Policy: Amy Mackinnson, What’s Behind Russia’s Latest Demands. Moscow has long chafed at Ukraine’s relationship with the West, so why the sudden urgency?
5. Antiwar.com: Ted Snider, Six Things the Media Won’t Tell You About Ukraine.
6. Foreign Affairs: Ivo H. Daalder and James M. Goldgeier, Europe Strong and Safe. To Deter Russia, America Must Help Revive the Region’s Security Architecture.
7. ekathimerini.com (Greece): Alexis Papachelas, The West faced with its own creation.
8. rt.com: Mikhail Khodarenko, Why Russia’s Black Sea Fleet should be doubled. What should Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ideally look like, given today’s political situation and increased NATO activities in this strategically and economically important region?
9. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, The West Needs to Think Beyond Vladimir Putin.The U.S. and its allies should woo the next generation of Russians and their post-Soviet neighbors with a vision of cooperation that rectifies the strategic mistakes of the past.
10. rt.com: Dmitry Plotnikov, ‘Nationalists are on the rise’: How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can’t stay silent. Central Asian security, access to space, and ethnic Russians among reasons why Moscow can’t ignore unrest in the former Soviet nation – rt.com/russia/545219-kazakhstan-protests-nationalists-security/
11. Intellinews: CSTO comes out of the shadows for the first time.
12. rt.com: Kazakhstan government meets protesters’ initial demands. Authorities put ceiling on fuel prices for 180 days – rt.com/russia/545308-kazakhstan-government-meets-protesters-demands/
13. Reuters: Amid uprising, Kazakh president ditches diplomacy for tough talk.
14. Moscow Times: Felix Light, Russia’s Involvement in Kazakhstan’s Crisis Could Have Wide Implications. Experts believe Moscow risks being sucked into neighboring unrest and having to manage strategic instability on two fronts.
15. Twitter: Alexander Baunov, Kazakhstan
16. Meduza: Overnight developments in Kazakhstan’s uprising . CSTO peacekeepers have been deployed, and an ‘antiterrorist operation’ is underway against protesters and rioters.
17. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, What’s Really Behind the Protests in Kazakhstan? The politics of energy use and climate change — often viewed as a domestic policy question — can and will have a growing impact on both global geopolitics and geo-economics.
18. strategic-culture.org: Pepe Escobar, Steppe on fire: Kazakhstan’s color revolution – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/01/06/steppe-on-fire-kazakhstan-color-revolution/
19. Vzglyad: Paid conspirators found behind riots in Kazakhstan – vz.ru/world/2022/1/5/1137412.html
20. Moon of Alabama: The U.S. Directed Rebellion in Kazakhstan May Well Strengthen Russia – moonofalabama.org/2022/01/the-us-directed-rebellion-in-kazakhstan-may-well-strengthen-russia.html#more
21. Wall Street Journal: Kazakhstan Fuel Protests: What to Know. Civil unrest threatens to destabilize the oil-rich former Soviet republic in Central Asia.
