RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#39 :: Monday, 21 February 2022

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2022-#39 :: Monday, 21 February 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#39 :: Monday, 21 February 2022
1. New York Times: Many fleeing to Russia from eastern Ukraine blame Kyiv for the intensifying conflict.
2. Facebook: Fred Weir, OSCE monitors.
3. Intellinews: Gav Don, Nursery school bombing photographs look like a false flag attack – by Ukraine. – intellinews.com/nursery-school-bombing-photographs-look-like-a-false-flag-attack-by-ukraine-235517/?source=russia
4. Awful Avalanche: Stay Or Go? – Donbass Civilians Have To Decide. – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/02/21/stay-or-go-donbass-civilians-have-to-decide/
5. Moscow Times: 4 in 5 Russians Support Taking in East Ukraine Refugees – State Poll.
6. rt.com: Donbass rebels make urgent appeal to Russia. The request comes amid a worsening standoff across the contact line. – rt.com/russia/550106-donetsk-request-help-military-moscow/
7. rt.com: Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin. The Russian leader will also speak to foreign counterparts as tensions continue to heat up in the Donbass. – rt.com/russia/550081-putin-security-council-urgent-meeting/
8. Moscow Times/Kommersant: Andrei Kortunov, To Recognize or Not to Recognize, That Is the Question.
9. TASS: Izvestia: What Kiev expects from the situation in Donbass.
10. AiF.ru: The “air conditioner” syndrome. Kiev again accuses Donbass of “self-shooting” – aif.ru/politics/world/sindrom_kondicionera_kiev_snova_obvinyaet_donbass_v_samoobstrelah
11. CBS News: Transcript: Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on “Face the Nation,” February 20, 2022.
12. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, What the US should offer Russia to stave off war in Ukraine. In talks with Sergei Lavrov this week, Secretary Blinken certainly has diplomatic options. The question is, will he pursue the right ones?
13. TASS: No specific plans to hold Putin-Biden summit just yet, says Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1407093
14. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Do Russian Troops In Belarus Mean War Is Inevitable? As Kiev and Moscow-backed separatists trade renewed accusations of wartime atrocities and Russian troops remain in Belarus, the Biden administration continues to warn of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine, one that could escalate in ways that neither Moscow nor Washington anticipates.
15. Asia Times: David Goldman, Why Russia won’t invade Ukrainistan. Latest factor: A smoking gun document supports Germans who differ with Washington on NATO membership expansion.
16. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, U.S. Says Russia Has ‘Kill Lists’ for Ukraine.
17. Responsbile Statecraft: Marcus Stanley, The real fallout of economic warfare with Russia. Let there be no mistake, sanctions could have a significant negative impact on global markets and drive inflation to new heights.
18. Asia Times: Stephen Bryen, War looms as US and Kiev ignore Minsk II Protocols. Kiev is missing a chance not only to avoid war but also to avoid the loss of its rogue pro-Russian territories. – asiatimes.com/2022/02/war-looms-as-us-and-kiev-ignore-minsk-ii-protocols/
19. The Bell: War clouds gather over Ukraine. – thebell.io/en/war-clouds-gather-over-ukraine/
20. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, India, China in Europe’s crisis – indianpunchline.com/india-china-in-europes-crisis/
21. Financial Times: Ukraine crisis tests Xi Jinping’s pivot to Vladimir Putin. Military stand-off offers potential ‘gift’ to China when negotiating oil and gas supplies.
22. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Ukraine’s nuclear fantasy is dangerous. Ukraine seeks to retain the status of a nuclear weapons state it never possessed – rt.com/russia/550057-zelensky-dangerous-nuclear-ukraine/
23. The Daily Mail (UK): Peter Hitchens, Granny gets her gun – from a bunch of shameless neo-Nazis … not that the BBC would ever tell you.
24. TASS: Ukraine’s Western partners made billions on military hysteria — Ukrainian oppositioner – tass.com/economy/1406511?fbclid=IwAR0vJ_xhLMBsAcPkFS5W5e5HN43xTAmDA9-GVH5iIWef6QwHKdY5RarlZYU
25. New York Times: Olga Rudenko, The Comedian-Turned-President Is Seriously in Over His Head.
26. Financial Times: Has Biden got inside Putin’s head? The U.S. says it has published intelligence about Russia’s military to make a Ukraine invasion harder. But some allies fear it is exacerbating tensions.
