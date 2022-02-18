RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#37 :: Friday, 18 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. Carnegie Corporation of New York: Ambassadorial Perspectives for Understanding U.S.-Russia Relations

2. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Twenty years of Putin and the west still fails to understand him. The UK in particular appears still in thrall to Churchill’s famous dictum about Russia as a ‘riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma’ and does not even try to understand. – independent.co.uk/voices/russia-vladimir-putin-ukraine-invasion-b2015632.html

3. TASS: Media: Moscow seeks to continue talks on security proposals rejected by US.

4. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, RUSSIAN BLACK BOX DEFENCE AGAINST AMERICAN BOOBY TRAP OFFENCE. – johnhelmer.net/russian-black-box-defence-against-american-booby-trap-offence/print/

5. rt.com: Here’s what Russia told US and NATO after its proposals were rejected. Moscow addressed the situation in Ukraine, US nuclear weapons in Europe, NATO violating treaties, and the law-based way forward. – rt.com/russia/549775-moscow-response-us-nato-security/

6. Moscow Times: Eastern Ukraine Situation ‘Deteriorating,’ Warns Putin.

7. Interfax: Self-proclaimed DPR, LPR evacuating people to Russia.

8. www.rt.com: Paul Robinson, Putin warned the West, but the West didn’t listen. Like it or not, the Russian president is doubling down on his crusade against American hegemony.

9. Responsible Statecraft: Joergen Oerstroem Moeller, Why Putin won’t attack Ukraine, but will still emerge a winner . China and Turkey have key roles to play in this crisis with high level officials in each country warning Russia against an invasion.



10. Al Jazeera: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Three scenarios for the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The Ukrainian political leadership must not allow great powers to decide the country’s future.

11. Canadian Dimension: Andrei P. Tsygankov, Liberal messianism and the Ukraine crisis have turned Joe Biden into a Russia hawk. For Biden, giving in to Putin on Ukraine means ending US centrality in the international system.

12. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, An Unwinnable War in Ukraine has No Upside for Putin, But Threats have the West Lining up to Listen.



13. Consortium News: War in Europe & the Rise of Raw Propaganda. Russia’s security proposals ought to be welcomed in the West, writes John Pilger. But who understands their significance when all the people are told is that Putin is a pariah?



14. Eurasianet.org: Gerard Toal, In Ukraine, Georgia analogies fall short. There are many parallels between what is happening today in Ukraine and what happened in Georgia in 2008. But overstating them leads to misunderstanding both conflicts.

15. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, MOCKING THE MEDIA.

Mocking the Media

16. Responsible Statecraft: Daniel Larison, Could today’s media hysteria lead us into a war? Overwrought coverage stoked by alarmist officials and pundits can both shape and ratify bad policy decisions. We’ve seen it before.



17. Ellen Mickiewicz: Short reflections Ukraine, etc.

18. Facebook: Fred Weir, Eurovision and Ukraine.

19. The AP Interview: Fiona Hill says Putin has host of options.

20. The Economist editorial: Russia and Ukraine. Whether he invades Ukraine or backs down, Putin has harmed Russia. He will try to claim victory though.

21. Wall Street Journal: Why U.S. Spies Can Watch Russian Troops but Not Guess Putin’s Next Move on Ukraine. Intelligence agencies watch and listen, but recruiting spies in authoritarian Russia is difficult and risky.

22. Foreign Affairs: Stephen Sestanovich, The Less Said About NATO and Ukraine, the Better. Neither Membership nor Neutrality Is the Answer.

23. Engelsberg Ideas: Sergey Radchenko, A ship without a captain — Collapse: The Fall of the Soviet Union by Vladislav Zubok review. Zubok’s mammoth work is a provocative, honest examination of the dissolution of the Soviet empire and Gorbachev’s failings. At the end, it strikes a note that is intriguingly personal and even hopeful.



24. Wall Street Journal: Kimberley Strassel, Who Are Those ‘Techies’ Who Spied on Trump? ‘Benevolent posse’ or partisans for Hillary Clinton? John Durham has the answer.

