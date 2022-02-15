RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#35 :: Tuesday, 15 February 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#35 :: Tuesday, 15 February 2022
1. AP: Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion
2. TASS: Laughing it up over West’s media hype: Putin jokes about ‘Russian plans to invade Ukraine’ – tass.com/politics/1403663
3. Intellinews: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border, as Duma votes to recognise breakaway Donbas republics – intellinews.com/updated-russia-starts-to-withdraw-some-troops-from-ukraine-border-as-duma-votes-to-recognise-breakaway-donbas-republics-235033/?source=russia
4. Intellinews: Scholz in Kyiv said Ukraine Nato membership not on the table, as Russian military exercises start to wind down – intellinews.com/scholz-in-kyiv-said-ukraine-nato-membership-not-on-the-table-as-russian-military-exercises-start-to-wind-down-234977/?source=ukraine
5. Meduza: ‘It’s a chain reaction’. Political scientist Andrey Kortunov on why a full-fledged Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlikely — but not impossible.
6. The National Interest: Ukraine Continues Receiving Arms Shipments Amid Warnings of Invasion. Anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, and other weapons shipments all arrived over the weekend as Ukraine braced for a possible invasion from Russia.
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia Says Some Troops Pulling Back From Ukraine Border but Exercises Continue. Mixed military signals from Moscow come as Germany’s chancellor arrives for talks with Putin.
8. rt.com: ‘West has been destroyed without a shot fired’ – Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced February 15 as “the day Western propaganda failed” – rt.com/russia/549410-western-war-propaganda-failed/
9. rt.com: Russian parliament urges Putin to recognize Donbass. Ukraine has warned the move would effectively kill off hopes for the Minsk agreements, designed to put an end to fierce fighting. – rt.com/russia/549425-state-duma-backed-donbass-independency/
10. Moscow Times: Russian Parliament Backs Plan to Recognize Breakaway Ukrainian Regions.
11. RFE/RL: U.S. Moves Embassy Out Of Kyiv As Germany’s Scholz Urges De-Escalation Over Ukraine
12. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Why are we evacuating diplomats from Ukraine? For all the talk our commitment to Ukraine, hitting the panic button and needlessly pulling officials out doesn’t inspire confidence.
13. The Guardian: Keir Giles, The west’s focus on imminent invasion in Ukraine may backfire – and bolster Putin. The U.S. risks embarrassing itself and its intelligence if Russia chooses an option other than invasion.
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Mapping Russia’s New Approach to the Post-Soviet Space. The geopolitical retreat that Russia began three decades ago has ended, and a new policy of selective expansion based on Russia’s national interests has commenced.
15. Institute of Modern Russia: Ofer Fridman and Vera Michlin-Shapir, Smoke and mirrors: Western misperceptions of Russia in Ukraine.
16. Truthout: Volodymyr Ishchenko, A Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could Destabilize Russia’s Political Order.
17. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, No, 2022 isn’t 1938. Europe may well be on the brink of war but diplomacy is the answer, not the problem. – rt.com/russia/549228-macron-chamberlain-comparison-russian-agression/
18. Intellinews: Rising agriculture prices point to dependence on Russia. A systemically significant proportion of Europe’s wheat, barley, fertilisers and gas come from Russia and Ukraine. Any escalation in tensions between the two countries could pose a risk to European food security. – intellinews.com/rising-agriculture-prices-point-to-dependence-on-russia-234946/?source=russia
19. Bloomberg: Clive Crook, Ukraine Can Learn From Finland’s Soviet Experience. If the Nordic country was able to have a tense but peaceful relationship with the Soviet Union, then so can Ukraine with Russia.
20. Russia International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, China-Russia Statement: A Quest for Diversity – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/china-russia-statement-a-quest-for-diversity/
21. Financial Times: U.S. shares fresh claims of Moscow coup plot for Ukraine. Pro-Russian politician turned sanatorium boss named as possible leader in Kyiv regime change, western intelligence warns.
22. New York Times: Reporting on the Ground in Ukraine. Andrew E. Kramer, a Times Moscow correspondent currently based in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, shares what he is seeing in the city and at the country’s border.
23. Washington Post editorial: The crisis over Ukraine is far from over. Some lessons are clear already.
24. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Putin’s impending ‘march of folly’ in Ukraine
25. Moscow Times: Russian Skater Valieva Says Mix-Up with Grandfather’s Heart Drug Behind Positive Doping Test.
26. Wall Street Journal: James Freeman, Hillary Clinton’s Other Dossier. Another stunning abuse by her 2016 campaign.
