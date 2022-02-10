RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#32 :: Thursday, 10 February 2022
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#32 :: Thursday, 10 February 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Science and Education – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67740
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of judges of general jurisdiction and arbitration courts – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67743
3. rt.com: Evgeny Tugolukov, Russia moving on from long-running policy of just extracting mineral wealth. A number of new initiatives show a break with the country’s long-running policy of just extracting mineral wealth. – rt.com/russia/548796-getting-serious-protect-environment/
4. Russia International Affairs Council: Andrey Melville and Ivan Timofeev, Russia in 2020: Alternative Scenarios of the Near Future (excerpt) – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-in-2020-alternative-scenarios-of-the-near-future/
5. Financial Times: In Siberia, a crypto boom made of ingenuity, defiance and DIY. Fuelled by cheap electricity and Chinese hardware, households across the region are furiously mining cryptocurrency as a crackdown looms.
6. Poltico.com: Alexander Dynkin and Thomas Graham, How to End the Ukraine Crisis in 4 Steps. Two former top policymakers — one Russian, one American — have a plan they think could work.
7. Al Jazeera: Harun Yilmaz, No, Russia will not invade Ukraine. A large-scale military operation does not fit into Moscow’s cost-benefit calculus.
8. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Moscow confronts ‘good cop, bad cop’
9. https://peterbeinart.substack.com: Peter Beinhart, Biden’s CIA Director Doesn’t Believe Biden’s Story about Ukraine.
10. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Today’s tragicomedy threatens to burn down the world stage.
11. Commonweal: Andrew Bacevich, A Mournful Legacy. Ukraine and the recovery of moral realism.
12. rt.com: Russia’s Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK’s Truss. Moscow’s top diplomat hit out at a lack of mutual understanding following negotiations with his British counterpart. – rt.com/russia/548904-uk-moscow-talks-lavrov/
13. strategic-culture.org: Pepe Escobar, “Do You Want a War Between Russia and NATO?” Without deeper understanding of Chinese and Russian civilizations, and their way of thinking, Westerners simply are not equipped to get it. – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/02/09/do-you-want-a-war-between-russia-and-nato/
14. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The crisis in Ukraine is one for the history books.
15. Asia Times: Joseph Nathan, The follies of US, UK in Russia-Ukraine conflict. As their approval ratings sag, Biden and Johnson resort to Cold War-era warmongering.
16. Washington Post: The Ukrainian language is having a moment. To Putin’s ears, it’s a shot against Russian speakers.
17. Intellinews: Leonid Ragozin, What is Zelenskiy afraid of? Western media is in a feeding frenzy over the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine, but on-the-ground Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy seems remarkably calm about the prospects of an invasion. That is partly because he has other fish to fry. – intellinews.com/ragozin-what-is-zelenskiy-afraid-of-234368/?source=russia
18. The Guardian (UK): Bernie Sanders, We must do everything possible to avoid an enormously destructive war in Ukraine.
19. The Scrum: Marshall Auerback and Patrick Lawrence, “The world just turned.” Ukraine and the Putin–Xi statement.
20. The Mirror (UK): U.S. spies teach Ukraine forces covert ops as tensions soar over Russian invasion fears.
21. Foreign Affairs: Andrei Kolesnikov, Would Russians Embrace War? Why an Attack on Ukraine Might Erode Putin’s Support.
22. Antiwar.com: Danny Sjursen, ‘I Know You Are But What Am I’: Russia’s Ready Response to US Africa-Alarmism. – original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2022/02/09/i-know-you-are-but-what-am-i-russias-ready-response-to-us-africa-alarmism/
23. Dances With Bears: THE WAR IN MALI — THE SEMI-OFFICIAL RUSSIAN BACKGROUNDER TO THE PUTIN-MACRON DISCUSSION – johnhelmer.net/the-war-in-mali-the-semi-official-russian-backgrounder-to-the-putin-macron-discussion/print/
24. NYU Jordan Center: Anastasia Kriachko Roeren, Documenting Nation: Why Watching TV Documentaries Matters in Russia Today.
You must log in to post a comment.