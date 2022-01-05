RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#3 :: Wednesday, 5 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#3 :: Wednesday, 5 January 2022
1. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Ambassador to Russia Says De-Escalation Is Key Objective at Ukraine Talks. Washington plans a robust defense of NATO at next week’s discussions amid Russia’s troop buildup.
2. The Hill: Thomas Graham, The Ukraine crisis will end inevitably in a redivision of Europe.
3. The National Interest: Raymond Smith, Why U.S. Strategic Interests Do Not Include Ukraine . Guiding, and helping, Ukraine toward balancing its desire for closer ties with Europe and its need for acceptable ties with Russia serves the fundamental interests of both Ukraine and the United States.
4. Valdai Discussion CLub: Alexei Miller and Anton Bespalov, Historical Memory Battles in the 21st Century: How Can Russia Defend Its WWII Narrative? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/historical-memory-battles-in-the-21st-century/
5. Awful Avalanche: Who Is Fostering Kaliningrad Separatism? – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/05/who-is-fostering-kaliningrad-separatism-part-i/
6. Moscow Times: Felix Light, For a Troubled Russian Region, Stalin is a Local Hero. North Ossetia has more Stalin monuments than any other Russian region, with many believing the Soviet dictator had local roots.
7. Al Jazeera: Leonid Ragozin, No, Putin is not becoming Stalin. Making parallels with the USSR in the 1930s cannot help explain Putin’s Russia.
8. Investing.com: Oil’s Lessening Impact on the Russian Economy and the Ruble: A Review.
9. Bloomberg: Toast of Emerging Markets in 2021, Russia Gives Pause.
10. rt.com: Energy supplier predicts when Nord Stream 2 could be certified. Head of German supplier Uniper says the pipeline’s certification may come through in the summer – rt.com/business/545149-nord-stream-2-certification-mid-year/
11. Asia Times: Russia arming up China’s New Cold War rivals. Russia-China alliance against the US will be tested by Moscow’s sensitive weaponry sales to Beijing’s adversaries in Asia.
12. Foreign Affairs: Adam Smith, SWIFT and Certain Punishment for Russia? There Are Better Ways to Deter Moscow Than Threatening Its Banking Access.
13. Antiwar.com: Daniel Larison, Closing the Door on NATO Expansion Is Imperative – original.antiwar.com/Daniel_Larison/2022/01/04/closing-the-door-on-nato-expansion-is-imperative/
14. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, The Credibility Chimera: US Shouldn’t Go to War So It Can Go to War – original.antiwar.com/doug-bandow/2022/01/04/the-credibility-chimera-us-shouldnt-go-to-war-so-it-can-go-to-war/
15. strategic-culture.org: Brian Cloughley, Preparing for War, NATO Keeps the Propaganda Going. The U.S.-NATO military alliance is preparing for war, and the western media are playing its game. – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/01/04/preparing-for-war-nato-keeps-the-propaganda-going/
16. AP: U.S. pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings.
17. Bloomberg: Ukraine’s Army Is Underfunded, Outgunned and Not Ready to Stop a Russian Invasion. The Defense Ministry had proposed spending money on pricey waffle towels when basic supplies were more urgently needed.
18. Intellinews: OUTLOOK: 2022 Ukraine. Ukraine’s economy bounced back from the coronacrisis in 2021, but low investment, lack of reform and the war with Russia are still holding the country back.
19. TASS: Russia calls for peaceful solution to Kazakhstan’s problems through dialogue – tass.com/politics/1384103
20. rt.com: How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan – rt.com/russia/545165-kazakhstan-fuel-price-unrest/
21. Wall Street Journal: Kazakhstan’s Government Resigns Amid Unrest Over Fuel Prices. President declares two-week curfew in parts of former Soviet nation after some protests turn violent.
22. Intellinews: Smoke rises from Almaty government HQ and presidential residence as Kazakhstan protests intensify.
