RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#29 :: Sunday, 6 February 2022

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#29 :: Sunday, 6 February 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#29 :: Sunday, 6 February 2022
1. Insider: Bloomberg has apologized for accidentally publishing a story headlined ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’
2. The Daily Star (UK): Ukraine’s deadliest female sniper who killed 3 Russians in a night vows to take on Putin.
3. The Spectator (UK): Mary Dejevsky, What the media gets wrong about Putin and Ukraine. Time and again, Putin’s words have been twisted and misconstrued in a war that reinforces western preconceptions.
4. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, The Russian public doesn’t want war, but is anyone listening? There seems to be little appetite for a war with Ukraine or NATO among Russians, be they peace activists or members of the general public. But many feel the choice for war isn’t theirs to shape.
5. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Can we trust our spies? As a former British intelligence officer, I’m worried the system is now failing. – rt.com/russia/548430-intelligence-politicians-media-trust/
6. NYU Jordan Center: Andrei Tsygankov, Security and Predictability: What Russia Wants from the West.
7. The National Interest: Dimitri K. Simes, Why Biden Should Give Diplomacy With Russia a Chance. The Biden administration must provide leadership in addressing Russian demands, including Moscow’s call for a formal treaty that precludes Ukrainian and Georgian NATO membership.
8. rt.com: Ivan Timofeev, As West refuses to back down, what is Russia’s next move? The West’s response to Russia’s security proposals is just the start, not the end. – rt.com/russia/548359-west-response-moscow-security-proposals/
9. The Nation: David Bromwich, Russia, Ukraine, and The New York Times. The paper of record’s coverage of the crisis has been a series of shameless provocative conjectures posing as facts.
10. Washington Post: Oliver Knox, Biden aides suggest skeptical reporters side with ISIS, Russia. There are plenty of reasons for reporters to doubt the U.S. military’s assessments.
11. Responsible StatecraftL Anatol Lieven, Ned Price: Would I lie to you? An AP reporter does his job and pushes back on “intelligence” behind a reported Russian propaganda film. Bravo.
12. The National Interest: George Beebe, For America and Russia, Deadly Perceptions Can Lead to War. Understanding the nature of our burgeoning conflict with Russia is critical to containing its dangers.
13. Truthout: Chomsky: U.S. Approach to Ukraine and Russia Has “Left the Domain of Rational Discourse” – truthout.org/articles/us-approach-to-ukraine-and-russia-has-left-the-domain-of-rational-discourse/
14. TASS: Russian envoy says ‘leaks’ of Russian operation in Ukraine are part of information war. – tass.com/politics/1398427
15. Al Jazeera: Niko Vorobyov, Ukraine crisis: Who are the Russia-backed separatists? About 4 million live in two pro-Russia statelets, including fighters who were born in Ukraine and Russian volunteers.
16. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, FASCISTS IN OTTAWA. NONE IN KIEV! – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2022/02/04/fascists-in-ottawa-none-in-kiev/
17. danperry.substack.com: Dan Perry, EU, rather than NATO, is a better idea for Ukraine. Putin is a menace who should not be appeased, but NATO was reckless in its proposed expansion to Ukraine.
18. New York Times: On Ukraine, Many Russians Have No Doubt: It’s the Fault of the U.S.. The idea that the U.S. and NATO are fomenting the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is hammered home daily by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.
19. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, How a City Close to the Ukraine-Russia Border Has Been Shaped by War. In Kharkiv, a Ukrainian national identity has been fortified by Russian incursions and threats.
20. Counterpunch: John Stanton, Scenario for a War in Eastern Ukraine: The United States Views Russians Just as the Nazi’s Did in World War II. – counterpunch.org/2022/02/04/scenario-for-a-war-in-eastern-ukraine-the-united-states-views-russians-just-as-the-nazis-did-in-world-war-ii/
21. The National Interest: Graham Allison, Opportunity for Diplomacy: No Russian Attack Before February 20. Most of the American foreign policy community has still not come to grips with the relationship that has developed between Russia and China in the decade since Xi Jinping became president.
22. Trinity College (Cambridge): ‘I come from what you could call the last generation of the Cold War’: Professor Catriona Kelly reflects.
