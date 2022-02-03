RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#27 :: Thursday, 3 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#27 :: Thursday, 3 February 2022

1. www.rt.com: UN names Moscow best world city to live in. The Russian capital beat out major European and North American rivals to claim the top spot.

https://www.rt.com/russia/548199-un-named-moscow-best-city/

2. Moscow Times: Russian Ruble Is World’s Most Undervalued Currency on Big Mac Index.

3. The National Interest: Robert Legvold, Ending the New Cold War with Russia. It took a half-century and several near misses to end the last Cold War. Let’s hope those in control end this one sooner and with no near misses.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/ending-new-cold-war-russia-199997

4. El Pais (Spain): US offered disarmament measures to Russia in exchange for deescalation of military threat in Ukraine. In documents accessed by EL PAÍS, the responses from Washington and NATO to Vladimir Putin’s demands reject closing the door on future incorporations to the Alliance but do pave the way for mutual trust-building measures

https://english.elpais.com/usa/2022-02-02/us-offers-disarmament-measures-to-russia-in-exchange-for-a-deescalation-of-military-threat-in-ukraine.html

5. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Leaked drafts of NATO, US responses to Russia are surprisingly revealing. Have you ever heard the saying, ‘you should talk to the organ grinder, not his monkey’?



6. rt.com: Leaked US & NATO replies to Russia: Here’s what you need to know. It seems the West has rejected Moscow’s core demands, but proposed steps to ease tensions.

https://www.rt.com/russia/548069-nato-us-russia-reponses/

7. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, US Makes Putin Offer He Can Hardly Refuse.



8. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Are Biden and Putin Deal Makers? – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/02/03/are-biden-and-putin-deal-makers/

9. Antiwar.com: Ted Snyder, American Hypocrisy: Backing Neo-Nazis in Ukraine.



10. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, War Mania Leads White House to Condemn US Senator as Russian Propagandist. The Republican senator cited Russian “threats,” but said going to war with Moscow over Ukraine was not in the interests of the U.S., which should go after China instead,



11. The White House: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 1, 2022 (excerpt re “sympathize” with Putin?)

12. Intellinews: “No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine. The rejection of one of Russia’s core demands comes shortly after NATO ruled out discussions of the principle of the “indivisibility of security”.

https://intellinews.com/no-special-status-for-donbas-says-ukraine-233820/?source=russia

13. The Bell: Waiting for Putin.

https://thebell.io/en/waiting-for-putin/

14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, How War Would Change Russia. A new spiral of international escalation would rapidly accelerate and entrench the repressive trends that have been in ascendancy in Russian public life in recent years. Any dissatisfaction will be crushed with redoubled strength, including when it emerges within the in-system opposition.

https://carnegiemoscow.org/commentary/86356

15. Moscow Times: Russia Boosts Gas Supplies Through Ukraine as Tensions Mount.

16. Kremlin.ru: Article by Vladimir Putin ”Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership“ for the Chinese News Agency Xinhua. – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67694

17. Kremlin.ru: Interview with China Media Group – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67695

18. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Why Russia-China partnership is effective.



19. strategic-culture.org: Pepe Escobar, The Year of the Tiger Starts with a Sino-Russian Bang – strategic-culture.org/news/2022/02/03/the-year-of-tiger-starts-with-sino-russian-bang/

20. Counterpunch: John Foster, Pipeline Politics Hits Multipolar Realities: Nord Stream 2 and the Ukraine Crisis – counterpunch.org/2022/02/03/pipeline-politics-hits-multipolar-realities-nord-stream-2-and-the-ukraine-crisis/

21. New York Times: Putin, Facing Sanction Threats, Has Been Saving for This Day. Since paying the price for annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has tried to make its economy sanctions-proof, hoarding currency to insulate the country.



22. rt.com: Russia reveals plans in case of cut-off from US dollar. The Kremlin has urged calm in the face of massive US sanctions. – rt.com/russia/548114-cutoff-us-dollar-plans/

23. CovertAction Magazine: Eric Guess, Surprise, Surprise……The Washington Post Publishes a Commentary Full of Lies Against Putin – covertactionmagazine.com/2022/02/02/surprise-surprisethe-washington-post-publishes-a-commentary-full-of-lies-against-putin/

24. Common Dreams: Medea Benjamin and Nicholas J.S. Davies, The US Is Reaping What It Sowed in Ukraine. Will the prospect of a 21st-Century version of the Cuban Missile Crisis be enough to bring America’s irresponsible leaders to their senses and start unwinding the suicidal mess they have blundered into? – commondreams.org/views/2022/01/31/us-reaping-what-it-sowed-ukraine

25. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, RUSSIA-HATING AND RUSSOPHOBIA ARE A THOUSAND YEARS OLD – LONG ENOUGH TO PROVE THERE’S NO CURE, ONLY REMISSION BY FORCE OF ARMS. – johnhelmer.net/russia-hating-and-russophobia-are-a-thousand-years-old-long-enough-to-prove-theres-no-cure-only-remission-by-force-of-arms/print/

26. Washington Post editorial: Putin is trying to wipe out the work of his strongest opponent. He won’t succeed.

