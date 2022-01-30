RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#23 :: Sunday, 30 January 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. www.rt.com: Former Russian president names country’s biggest problem. The major issue facing the nation is poverty, Dmitry Medvedev said.

2. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, AND THEY COMPLAIN ABOUT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION!

3. www.rt.com: Paul Robinson, Failure of American ‘disinformation’ revealed. Why is the US government pretending that RT is the only news outlet that makes mistakes?

4. CNN: ‘Saturday Night Live’ reviews Russian disinformation in Ukraine with its Joe Biden.

5. TASS: Russia wants to achieve from the West regard for its interests – Lavrov.

6. TASS: Ukraine not ready for NATO membership – Lavrov.

7. Defense One: Thomas Graham and Rajan Menon, The Russia-Ukraine Crisis Need Not Spiral Into War. Small diplomatic steps are pointing the way toward compromise.

8. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Can Talks With Russia Diffuse the Ukraine Crisis? As the Ukraine crisis deepens, Russia and the West dig in for a second round of high-stakes security talks.

9. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia’s ‘asymmetrical’ war over Ukraine. Three templates are in play involving recognition of Donbas separatist regions, gas flows to Europe and internal Ukrainian politics.

10. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russia and the Collective West: what comes next?

11. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, Tangled Tale of NATO Expansion at the Heart of Ukraine Crisis. The U.S. response to winning the Cold War set the stage for the current crisis with Russia.

12. www.rt.com: Alfred de Zayas, Does Russia have a point about NATO expansion? The seeds of the current crisis were sown several decades ago, when Washington decided to double-deal with Moscow.

13. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, THE WEST LEAVES MUMMY’S BASEMENT,.

14. Awful Avalanche: Will Ukrainians Fight?

15. Meduza: Geopolitical status is more important’. Why is the Kremlin constantly ratcheting up tensions over Ukraine? Meduza’s sources say it’s to avoid ‘giving in’ to Washington.

16. Responsible Statecraft: Kazuhiko Togo, Why Japan should take a stand in NATO tensions with Russia. Tokyo has a strong interest in preventing military conflict over Ukraine and a role to play in the diplomatic maneuvering.

17. The Guardian (UK): ‘This is just hysteria’: Russians unmoved by threat of Ukraine conflict. As Russia approaches war, in Moscow it feels as if the public has barely taken note.

18. Canadian Dimension: Andrei Tsygankov, Weakness and paranoia are behind the Western war scare. Whatever plans Russia may have, conflict resolution greatly depends on the West.

19. Foreign Affairs: Dmitri Alperovitch, How Russia Has Turned Ukraine Into a Cyber-Battlefield. The Kremlin’s Hackers Are Already Targeting Kyiv.

20. New York Times: U.S. Sanctions Aimed at Russia Could Take a Wide Toll. The boldest measures that President Biden is threatening to deter an invasion of Ukraine could roil the entire Russian economy — but also those of other nations.

21. The National Interest: Robert Person, Sanctioning Russia Over Ukraine Is No Silver Bullet. Undermining America’s position at the center of the global economic system in the twenty-first century might not be worth the cost of punishing a declining twentieth-century rival whose determination to attack. Ukraine will likely not be deterred by such measures.

22. www.rt.com: Russia accuses US of ‘using’ Ukraine. Lavrov’s remarks come shortly after Kiev said there are insufficient Russian troops near the border to strike Ukraine.

23. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Sputnik, Echo of Moscow, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations, Moscow, January 28, 2022.

