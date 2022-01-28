RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#22 :: Friday, 28 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#22 :: Friday, 28 January 2022
1. Centre for International Policy Studies (Canada): Paul Robinson, The Disinformation Industry – A Cure Worse than the Disease? – cips-cepi.ca/2022/01/25/the-disinformation-industry-a-cure-worse-than-the-disease/
2. Pew Research Center: Republicans and Democrats alike view Russia more as a competitor than an enemy of the U.S.
3. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Chicken Kiev or Chicken Little? Agreement with Russia over post-Soviet empire borders and realities doesn’t mean that the sky will fall on our heads. – responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/01/28/chicken-kiev-or-chicken-little/
4. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Is War Inevitable? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/is-war-inevitable/
5. TASS: Vedomosti: Kremlin finds US response to security proposals unsatisfactory.
6. rt.com: Russia comments on risk of war with West – rt.com/russia/547596-moscow-war-nato-lavrov/
7. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s answer to a media question, Moscow, January 27, 2022. – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/1796041/
8. Reuters: Putin says West has not addressed key concerns in Ukraine standoff.
9. Non-Zero: Robert Wright, How cognitive empathy could have prevented the Ukraine crisis. For decades American leaders have seemed oblivious to the view from Moscow. – nonzero.substack.com/p/how-cognitive-empathy-could-have?
10. Statement from The American Committee for US-Russia Accord. Ending The Ukraine Crisis Requires Negotiation and Compromise. – usrussiaaccord.org/statement-from-the-american-committee-for-us-russia-accord/
11. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Will Putin Accept Half a Loaf? – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2022/01/27/forecast-putin-will-accept-half-a-loaf/
12. Responsible Statecraft: Marcus Stanley, Blinken’s response to Russia NATO demand is frankly disturbing. Problematic: Calling the territorial integrity of Ukraine a ‘core principle’ of the US and suggesting entering the alliance is Kiev’s ‘right to choose.’ – responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/01/27/blinkens-response-to-russia-nato-demand-is-frankly-disturbing/
13. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, TV AND THE FAILURE OF RUSSIAN SOFT POWER – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2022/01/27/tv-and-the-failure-of-russian-soft-power/
14. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Can Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe? If the West imposes “massive sanctions” on Russia, could it retaliate by cutting off gas deliveries to Europe? Analysts say that would be like dropping a nuclear bomb. – intellinews.com/can-russia-cut-off-gas-supplies-to-europe-233308/?source=russia
15. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Russia is dividing Europe – but not in the way you’d think. Western disunity over NATO is both an opportunity and a danger for Moscow. – rt.com/russia/547441-west-nato-disunity-danger/
16. Russia Matters: Parsing the Evidence: Will Russia Invade Ukraine?
17. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Biden May Catch Putin in His Own Ukraine Trap. The West’s warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine have acquired a life of their own.
18. Asia Times: Chen Feng, The West, not Russia, faces a Ukrainian quagmire. While Russia is still talking with the US, these are the attack routes Putin must be considering. – asiatimes.com/2022/01/the-west-not-russia-faces-a-ukrainian-quagmire/
19. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, January update: Ukraine’s losses from an invasion that hasn’t happened. – newcoldwar.org/january-update-ukraines-losses-from-an-invasion-that-hasnt-happened/
20. Awful Avalanche: President Lukashenko Takes A Stand. – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/28/president-lukashenko-takes-a-stand/
21. Financial Times: Serhii Plokhy, The empire returns: Russia, Ukraine and the long shadow of the Soviet Union. As the Kremlin attempts to reassert control over its neighbours, Ukrainian historian Serhii Plokhy uncovers the deep roots of the crisis.
22. The Economist Editorial: Russia’s roulette. A war in Ukraine could have global consequences. Human suffering, economic shock and a geopolitical realignment.
23. Foreign Affairs: Angela Stent, The Putin Doctrine. A Move on Ukraine Has Always Been Part of the Plan.
24. The National Interest: Dennis Ross and Anna Borshchevskaya, Is It Time to Get Tough With Russia?. Some will argue that these actions could increase the risk of conflict—and they would be right. With Putin, regrettably, that is the point.
25. AP: U.S. tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine.
26. Spiked: Havana syndrome: a classic case of mass hysteria. How did so many US officials succumb to this obvious delusion? – https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/01/25/havana-syndrome-a-classic-case-of-mass-hysteria/
