RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#21 :: Thursday, 27 January 2022
1. Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft: Can War In Ukraine Be Avoided? An American-Russian Conversation. (Webinar today at 1 pm)
2. TASS: Putin to decide on Russia’s response to US, NATO replies to security proposals — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1393903
3. Reuters: Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands.
4. Intellinews: US letter rejects Russia’s No Nato Enlargement demand, as Normandy Four talks resume. The US has delivered its written reply and rejected Russia’s key No Nato Expansion demand. However, the US State Department has held the door open for more talks. – intellinews.com/us-letter-rejects-russia-s-no-nato-enlargement-demand-as-normandy-four-talks-resume-233126/?source=russia
5. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s Lavrov gives cold welcome to US Nato enlargement crisis letter, but holds door open for more talks. – intellinews.com/russia-s-lavrov-gives-cold-welcome-to-us-nato-enlargement-crisis-letter-but-holds-door-open-for-more-talks-233143/?source=russia
6. rt.com: Russia reveals US response to security proposals. Moscow’s top diplomat has expressed disappointment over the long-awaited outcome of recent talks – rt.com/russia/547491-russia-reveals-response-security-proposal/
7. Moscow Times: Russian Markets Rebound Despite U.S. Rejection of Moscow’s Demands.
8. unz.com: Pepe Escobar, Russia and the West: Piercing the Fog of Hysteria. The fatal mistake committed by Brussels in 2014 was to force Kiev to make an impossible choice between Europe and Russia – unz.com/pescobar/russia-and-the-west-piercing-the-fog-of-hysteria/
9. The National Interest: Dell Dailey and James P. Farwell, Will the Ukraine Crisis Spark World War III? All parties owe it to themselves, their citizens, and the world to avoid an armed conflict that could accidentally escalate into World War III. Time is growing short.
10. Meduza: (Interview) Lukyanov explains Russia’s position in Ukraine to Pozner.
11. Financial Times: Gideon Rachman, The Ukraine crisis: a view from Moscow. What does Vladimir Putin want and are his goals achievable? (Dmitri Trenin)
12. Antiwar.com: Ted Snider, What’s Actually Happening in Ukraine? – original.antiwar.com/Ted_Snider/2022/01/26/whats-actually-happening-in-ukraine/
13. The Independent (UK): On the front line: Inside the Ukrainian border city with strong ties to Russia. Kharkiv lies just 25 miles from the Russian border and many there have sympathies with their neighbouring ‘brothers’, World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta reports from inside the city. – independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-kharkiv-city-b2001310.html
14. rt.com: Washington tells Russian ambassador he might have to leave. An ongoing diplomatic visa row between Moscow and the US can only get worse, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov believes – rt.com/russia/547459-ambssador-washington-leave-visa-row/
15. Responsible Statecraft: Sumantra Maitra, What’s behind Britain’s aggressive posture against Russia? There are three likely explanations, most with an interest in getting the UK a geopolitical upper hand.
16. Wall Street Journal: Russia Standoff Prompts Europe to Enlist U.S. Help Securing Gas. With over 40% of the EU’s natural gas supplies under Moscow’s control, officials are scouring the globe for ship loads to redirect.
17. rt.com: Can Europe survive without Russian gas? Europe will need to find alternative natural gas supplies to avoid crisis if Russian energy is sanctioned. – rt.com/business/547377-europe-without-russian-gas/
18. New York Times: Meghan L. O’Sullivan and Jason Bordoff, Russia Isn’t a Dead Petrostate, and Putin Isn’t Going Anywhere.
19. Washington Post: Bruce Jentleson, Biden is ready to deploy sanctions against Russia, but will the bite live up to the bark?
20. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The pro-detente position of Willy Brandt’s ‘Ostpolitik” still is alive and finding its voice in Germany today. – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/26/the-pro-detente-position-of-willy-brandts-ostpolitik-still-is-alive-and-finding-its-voice-in-germany-today/
21. Consortium News: Caitlin Johnstone, The Secrecy of Evidence. There’s an evil Russian plot again, according to more anonymous sources.
22. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The Troubled Tandem in a Troubling Triangle.
23. Responsible Statecraft: Tim Snider, How deep are Russia’s ties with China? It may come off as a bromance of convenience, but the relationship between the two powers was nurtured long before today.
24. rt.com: Tom Fowdy, The key area where China must now pair up with Russia to defy the US.
25. rt.com: Sasha Nagiba, ‘Pushing their brand on the backs of Ukrainians’: Who are the armed Americans operating in the Donbass trenches? War-hungry armed Americans in combat clothing are glamorizing the conflict.
26. Intellinews: Leonid Ragozin, Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pleasing no one. Russia is threatening to invade his country. His political rivals want to impeach him. And even his friends in Washington think he is annoying, infuriating and downright counterproductive. At least the Ukrainian people still support him.
