RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#20 :: Wednesday, 26 January 2022
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#20 :: Wednesday, 26 January 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The Spectator (UK): Richard Sakwa, Whisper it, but Putin has a point in Ukraine.
2. Meduza: Great powers don’t bluff, but really great powers can still get away with it. (Dmitri Trenin) [referencing kommersant.ru/doc/5181967?from=glavnoe_5]
3. Interfax: IMEMO Director Feodor Voitolovsky: Lavrov-Blinken meeting wasn’t marking time – interfax.com/newsroom/exclusive-interviews/73687/
4. Argumenty i Fakty: NATO is Cancer. Will We Cure It? Sergei Karaganov: “Russia definitely should not fight for Ukraine till the last Ukrainian.” – aif.ru/politics/russia/sergey_karaganov_nato_eto_rak_poka_metastazy_tolko_rasprostranyayutsya
5. Asia Times: Andrew Salmon, The case against a Russia invasion of Ukraine. Western media has taken the invasion bait but a closer examination of related issues shows Armageddon is not imminent.
6. ABC News: U.S. warns Russian attack may be ‘imminent,’ Ukraine disagrees: Here’s why.
7. Moon of Alabama: A ‘Parthogenetic’ Conflict – There Is No Russian Invasion Threat To Ukraine. – moonofalabama.org/2022/01/a-parthogenetic-conflict-there-is-no-russian-invasion-threat-to-ukraine.html#comments
8. rt.com: U.S. backtracks on talk of Russian invasion – rt.com/russia/547265-pentagon-russia-ukraine-invasion/
9. Reason: Natalie Dowzicky, Don’t Exaggerate What’s at Stake in Ukraine. The “liberal world order” doesn’t require a war with Russia over the Donbass.
10. The Nation: Michael Klare, A New “March of Folly” in Europe: Can It Be Averted? There is an urgent need for a diplomatic resolution.
11. Responsible Statecraft: Marcus Stanley, Democrats’ Russia sanction bill could lead to a diplomatic disaster. Punishing and humiliating Moscow won’t do anything to reduce tensions or encourage the compromises needed to avoid war.
12. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, Russia’s Red Line. It is absolutely necessary that Moscow holds the line for the sake of a new security order in Europe and a sustainably stable world order in our time. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/25/patrick-lawrence-russias-red-line/
13. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The fight ahead in Ukraine: Body bags and cyberwar. Unless the West bends, this war will almost certainly end with a defeat for Putin, and Russians rebelling at the cost of this “war of choice.”
14. Washington Post: Branko Marcetic, Biden should resist the calls for war with Russia.
15. taibbi.substack.com: Matt Taibbi, Let’s Not Have a War. The American foreign policy establishment, chasing decades of failures, appears to be seriously considering the unthinkable in Ukraine. – taibbi.substack.com/p/lets-not-have-a-war
16. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, The Neocons’ Primary War Tactic: Branding Opponents of U.S. Intervention as Traitors. By rehabilitating neocons and elevating them as thought leaders, liberals live in their framework. Thus are opponents of U.S. involvement in Ukraine deemed treasonous. – greenwald.substack.com/p/the-neocons-primary-war-tactic-branding
17. rt.com: Will fears of ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine obliterate world financial markets? Global financial markets are pricing in geopolitical risk amid US claims of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. – rt.com/business/547283-russian-invasion-ukraine-market-fear/
18. Carnegie Moscow Center: Angelina Davydova, What Is Russia’s Place in the Fight Against Climate Change? Russian officialdom is increasingly vocal about climate change, yet Russia continues to be hindered in its attempts to promote a different image of the country in this area—not only to foreign observers but also to domestic stakeholders, who are skeptical of Moscow’s promises and whose own efforts are erased in Russian messaging abroad.
19. Moscow Times: In the World’s Biggest Country, Vertical Farming Gains Ground. Despite Russia’s status as an agricultural superpower, hi-tech, intensive, indoor farming is gaining a foothold.
20. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with members of Russia’s Olympic team – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67635
21. Pushkin House (UK): THE HUMAN FACTOR. FIVE MINUTES WITH ARCHIE BROWN.
22. Hollywood Reporter: ‘Navalny’: Film Review | Sundance 2022. Daniel Roher’s documentary looks at the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the aftermath of an attempt on his life.
23. Interfax: United Russia asks Russian leadership to supply military products to self-proclaimed Donbas republics. – interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/73715/
24. Asia Times: David Goldman, Ukraine is the hollow man of Europe. Why fight over a country whose birthrate is 1.23 children per female and with one of the world’s highest out-migration rates?
25. rt.com: Olga Sukharevskaya, From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. The president of Ukraine came to power calling for peace, but continued his predecessor’s militaristic policies. – rt.com/russia/547298-from-peacemaker-to-warmonger/
26. New York Times: Russia Steps Up Propaganda War Amid Tensions With Ukraine. The disinformation campaign includes claims that NATO and Ukrainian forces are preparing to attack Russian speakers in Ukraine.
You must log in to post a comment.