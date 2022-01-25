RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#19 :: Tuesday, 25 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#18 :: Monday, 24 January 2022
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Kortunov, Is There a Way Out of the Russia-NATO Talks Impasse? If Moscow believes that the main security threat it faces is NATO military infrastructure moving closer to Russia’s western borders, it would make sense to focus on the infrastructure itself rather than the theoretical possibility of NATO expansion.
2. Interfax: Kremlin sees Kyiv’s military buildup near LPR, DPR border as preparations for offensive – interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/73682/
3. Foreign Policy: Jeff Hawn, Stop Panicking About Ukraine—and Putin. Russia has its own limits and logic that make war unlikely.
4. Limes (Italy): John P. (Pat) Willerton, Can the U.S. shed its traditional hostility toward Russia?
5. Intellinews: Western allies sending Ukraine arms, but not Germany – intellinews.com/western-allies-sending-ukraine-arms-but-not-germany-232760/?source=russia
6. Moscow Times: As Markets Crash and War Fears Grow, Russia’s Business Elite Suffers in Silence.
7. TASS: Vedomosti: Why is the West withdrawing diplomats from Kiev.
8. The Conversation: Alexander Hill, Who’s to blame in the Ukraine-Russia standoff? It depends on perspective. – theconversation.com/whos-to-blame-in-the-ukraine-russia-standoff-it-depends-on-perspective-175505
9. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Did Putin’s 2007 Munich Speech Predict the Ukraine Crisis? Putin’s Munich speech was an important diplomatic warning to the United States and its allies that Russia’s patience with NATO’s encroachment was at an end.
10. Rabble.ca: Fred Weir, How likely is it that Russia will go to war with Ukraine? Despite the widespread media expectations of a blitzkrieg-like invasion, an all-out Russian assault on Ukraine is less likely than one might think.
11. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, No respect for Putin: how a call for cooperation with Russia ended a vice-admiral’s career. The row has consumed Berlin’s top brass and sparked a row with Kiev. – rt.com/russia/547208-admiral-resignation-calling-respect-putin/
12. New England Diary: David Warsh, Meet the Putin-run CSTO; The Monitor’s Fred Weir explains Russia well.
13. Washington Post editorial: On sanctions against Russia, the West’s best policy is to keep its powder dry.
14. New York Times: War May Loom, but Are There Offramps? Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are growing, but diplomatic options remain.
15. The Hill: Lawrence Kotlikoff, Invite Russia to join NATO.
16. rt.com: Tom Fowdy, America is in danger of having more rivals than it can handle – rt.com/op-ed/547194-american-hegemony-dangerous-rivals/
17. Bloomberg: European Gas Declines Amid Higher Russian Flows, Mild Weather.
18. Novaya Gazeta: The Potemkin Village of Russian Military Buildup – novayagazeta.ru/articles/2022/01/20/bezliudnye-tekhnologii
19. Moon of Alabama: A War In Ukraine Is Tactics – Putin Does Strategy – moonofalabama.org/2022/01/a-war-in-ukraine-is-tactics-putin-does-strategy.html#more
20. AP: Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent.
21. The Daily Mail (UK): Russian soldiers are ALREADY in Ukraine, warns UK defence minister as he likens Vladimir Putin’s belligerence to the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939 – while the US mobilises thousands of combat troops and Western leaders threatening sanctions.
22. New York Times: For Ukrainian Soldiers, a Nervous Guessing Game on the Front. Given Russia’s penchant for misdirection, it’s unclear how a military incursion would start. And that keeps the Ukrainian troops on edge.
23. Foreign Affairs: Alexander Vindman and Dominic Cruz Bustillos, The Day After Russia Attacks. What War in Ukraine Would Look Like—and How America Should Respond.
24. Meduza: Russia will probably seize eastern Ukraine, all the way to Odesa, and ‘encircle Kyiv’ (Michael Kofman) – references warontherocks.com/2022/01/putins-wager-in-russias-standoff-with-the-west/
25. CovertAction Magazine: Dee Knight, STRIPPING AWAY THE BULLS**T: U.S. and Russian Threats Over Ukraine—What They’re About and Who’s the Aggressor. – covertactionmagazine.com/2022/01/25/stripping-away-the-bullst-u-s-and-russian-threats-over-ukraine-what-theyre-about-and-whos-the-aggressor/
