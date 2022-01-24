RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#18 :: Monday, 24 January 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#18 :: Monday, 24 January 2022
1. Russia Beyond: What’s the PRICE of happiness in Russia? – rbth.com/lifestyle/334676-price-of-happiness-in-russia
2. Moscow Times: Ukraine Tells Winter Olympic Athletes to Shun Russian Rivals.
3. U.S. State Department: Russia Travel Advisory. Level 4: Do Not Travel.
4. Intellinews: Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine – intellinews.com/polls-show-russian-public-opinion-united-on-ukraine-232551/?source=russia
5. S.A. Karaganov: “And the seizure of Ukraine, I am sure, is not included in our military plans.”
6. Twitter: Michael McFaul, Arms for Ukraine.
7. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, REPORTING ON RUSSIA – A CASE OF RIGID ORTHODOXY – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2022/01/23/reporting-on-russia-a-case-of-rigid-orthodoxy/
8. Santa Fe New Mexican: Sherry and Jenny Thompson, A neutral Ukraine could prevent war in Europe – santafenewmexican.com/opinion/my_view/a-neutral-ukraine-could-prevent-war-in-europe/article_d37e2b1c-7558-11ec-be92-033346aa5a6e.html
9. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, UKRAINE CRISIS: German Navy Chief Resigns; Britain Spreads Fears of Russian ‘Coup’ & Wider War. The German admiral’s frank remarks contradict the war hysteria being drummed up by the U.S. and Britain. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/23/ukraine-crisis-german-navy-chief-resigns-britain-spreads-fears-of-russian-coup-wider-war/
10. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia will intervene in Ukraine – indianpunchline.com/russia-will-intervene-in-ukraine/
11. The Observer (UK): Confusion over UK claim that Putin plans coup in Ukraine. Foreign Office claim of plot to install pro-Moscow government in Kyiv comes with scant detail. – theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/22/confusion-over-uk-claim-that-putin-plans-coup-in-ukraine
12. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, London’s Ukraine Coup Claims Strain Both Belief and Consensus. In an age of ubiquitous disinformation and misinformation, it is no longer enough for governments simply to hint at having intelligence in support of their claims. – themoscowtimes.com/2022/01/24/londons-ukraine-coup-claims-strain-both-belief-and-consensus-a76125
13. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, Goodness Gracious, David Ignatius: Why Do You Want More War? – counterpunch.org/2022/01/24/goodness-gracious-david-ignatius-why-do-you-want-more-war/
14. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Reading Between the Gray Old Lady’s Lines.
15. TASS: Kiev actively preparing for forceful resolution of Donbass conflict, DPR says – tass.com/world/1392283
16. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, US ‘Toolboxes’ Are Empty. The toolbox is empty. Russia knows this. Biden knows this. Blinken knows this. CNN knows this. The only ones who aren’t aware of this are the American people. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/22/ukraine-crisis-us-toolboxes-are-empty/
17. Toronto Star: Thomas Walkom, Canada, usually the voice of moderation, is playing the cowboy on Ukraine crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is striking an unusually hawkish tone in her comments about the standoff. Is this the best path for Canada?
18. Wall Street Journal: NATO to Send Ships, Jet Fighters to Eastern Europe Amid Standoff With Russia. EU plans to provide loans and grants worth more than $1.3 billion to Ukraine.
19. New York Times: Biden Weighs Deploying Thousands of Troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics. The president is also considering deploying warships and aircraft to NATO allies, in what would be a major shift from its restrained stance on Ukraine.
20. New York Times: Fiona Hill, Putin Has the U.S. Right Where He Wants It.
21. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The Importance of Fritz Ermarth. Fritz Ermarth, a leading national security official and analyst of Russia, was both a fierce patriot and an intellectual force of nature.
22. rt.com: Jonny Tickle, Why do so many people hate Russians? To better understand Moscow’s motives, we need to turn away from lazy xenophobia and promote genuine debate. – rt.com/russia/546919-russophobia-high-west-expectations/
23. Canadian Dimension: Ivan Katchanovski, The hidden origin of the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict. Events of the Maidan massacre shaped one of the most controversial hours in European history since the end of the Cold War. – canadiandimension.com/articles/view/the-hidden-origin-of-the-escalating-ukraine-russia-conflict
24. Responsible Statecraft: Symposium: What would U.S. intervention in Ukraine really look like? Scholars, journalists, former military and intel officers weigh in on the wide-ranging costs of military aid and a clash with Russia.
