RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#14 :: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#14 :: Wednesday, 19 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#14 :: Wednesday, 19 January 2022
1. TASS: Detention of REvil hackers crucial for Russia, U.S. in fight against cybercrime — Kremlin – tass.com/society/1390461
2. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Stop the stumble toward war with Russia.
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, IF THE RUSSIANS WERE IN SCOTLAND … – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2022/01/18/if-the-russians-were-in-scotland/
4. Foreign Affairs: Michael Kimmage, Time for NATO to Close Its Door. The Alliance Is Too Big—and Too Provocative—for Its Own Good.
5. Asia Times: Efraim Inbar, Biden could build a new world order through détente with Russia. Such a scenario would give the US a leg up against China’s totalitarianism and expansionist aims.
6. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, How the EU found itself excluded from talks on deciding Europe’s future. Brussels is conspicuously absent from critical talks with Moscow. – rt.com/russia/546423-america-decide-europe-fate/
7. rt.com: Russia continues US debt dump-a-thon. Once a major holder of US Treasuries, Moscow started the sell-off of American government-issued securities in 2017 – rt.com/business/546493-russia-dumps-us-debt/
8. Reuters: Explainer: How financial Western sanctions might target Russia.
9. Reuters: Ukraine’s ex-president avoids detention in treason case as thousands rally.
10. rt.com: Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight ‘treason’ charges. The case is the latest in a series of prosecutions brought against high-profile. politicians. – rt.com/russia/546414-poroshenko-fight-treason-charges/
11. Moscow Times: Blinken in Kyiv Urges Putin to Choose ‘Peaceful Path’ on Ukraine
12. AP: Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban.
14. TASS: Post-Soviet security bloc’s last peacekeepers return to Moscow from Kazakhstan – tass.com/world/1390337
15. TASS: Izvestia: Why unscheduled military exercises in Belarus are needed..
16. Financial Times: Ivo Daalder, Vladimir Putin’s deepest fear is the freedom of Russia’s neighbours. The US and Nato must stand by Ukraine’s side for the sake of stability and security in Europe.
17. New York Times: Thomas Friedman, Putin to Ukraine: ‘Marry Me or I’ll Kill You’
18. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Aims Sanctions at Pro-Russian Agents as Blinken Plans Ukraine, Russia Meetings. Pending sanctions, which will freeze the assets of at least four individuals, could be announced as early as Thursday.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Towards the New World Order Through Crisis: Forecast for 2022. Increasing predictability of international processes, albeit on a negative basis of possible crises, might return an awareness of the value of peace and the responsibility for maintaining to world politics. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/towards-the-new-world-order-through-crisis-forecas/
20. Counterpunch: H. Bruce Franklin, Ready for Another Game of Russian Roulette?
