RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#13 :: Tuesday, 18 January 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#14 :: Tuesday, 18 January 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Valdai Discussion Club: Timothy Colton, What Does Putin’s Conservatism Seek to Conserve? Putin a politician and leader, not an academician. His conservatism should be judged accordingly. It is a work in progress and is part but by no means the whole of the mental apparatus he brings to his role. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/what-does-putin-s-conservatism-seek-to-conserve/

2. Moscow Times: Russia Says Still Waiting on Western Response to Security Demands.

3. Financial Times: Moscow’s sanction-proofing efforts weaken western threats. While Russia has stress-tested its economy and built up reserves, Europe has not reduced its energy dependence.

4. Bloomberg: Ukraine’s Frontline Civilians Still Think War With Russia Won’t Come. Despite daily shelling and gunfire from Kremlin-backed separatists, locals believe war would prove too costly for Moscow to want to start.

5. Financial Post (Canada): Diane Francis, Putin is threatened by Ukraine’s success.

6. New York Times: Poroshenko, Ex-President, Returns to Ukraine, Roiling Politics. Petro O. Poroshenko, a former president, returned to Kyiv on Monday facing possible arrest, adding internal political turmoil to a threat of Russian invasion.

7. Wall Street Journal: Ukraine’s President, Left Out of U.S.-Russia Talks, Picks Domestic Fights. As Moscow seeks grip on Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky is pursuing charges against his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.

8. Interfax: Russian embassy, consulates in Ukraine operating as usual – Russian Foreign Ministry.

9. AP: Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine.

10. The Economist: The guns of January. As war looms larger, what are Russia’s military options in Ukraine? The Kremlin’s aim would probably be to shatter Ukrainian military power and dictate terms.

11. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia outpaces U.S. and China in industrial production in 2021 – tass.com/pressreview/1389413

12. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russian elites talk WAR: ‘Evening with Vladimir Solovyov,’ 16 January 2022 – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/18/russian-elites-talk-war-evening-with-vladimir-solovyov-16-january-2022/

13. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOW RUSSIANS VIEW THE RISK OF WAR WITH THE U.S. – johnhelmer.net/how-russians-view-the-risk-of-war-with-the-us/print/

14. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David Speedie, ‘There They Go Again’: The Chicken Hawks Take Flight At The Financial Times.



15. Creators.com: Patrick Buchanan, Biden Should Declare NATO Membership Closed.

https://www.creators.com/read/pat-buchanan/01/22/biden-should-declare-nato-membership-closed

16. strategic-culture.org: Alastair Crooke, Dialogue of the Deaf in Geneva. Western politics today are no more about considered strategy: It is pretty evident that the U.S. team arrived at Geneva strategy-less.

– strategic-culture.org/news/2022/01/17/dialogue-of-the-deaf-in-geneva/

17. TRANSCEND Media Service: Jan Oberg, Ukraine: The West Has Paved the Road to War with Lies.



18. The Unz Review: Ron Paul, Washington’s Bi-Partisan Russia-Bashers Are Determined to Start a War.

https://www.unz.com/rpaul/washingtons-bi-partisan-russia-bashers-are-determined-to-start-a-war/

19. Counterpunch: Thomas Knapp, Vladimir Putin is Not the Neville Chamberlain the US/NATO is Looking For.



20. Consortium News: Caitlin Johnstone, False Flags Suddenly All the Rage. This sudden embrace of the idea that governments can stage attacks on their own people to justify their pre-existing agendas is a sharp pivot from the scoff such a notion in mainstream liberal circles has typically received.



21. rt.com: Scott Ritter, As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA’s latest anti-Russia playbook. The Agency has a long and largely unsuccessful track record when it comes to duelling with Moscow.

https://www.rt.com/russia/546254-cia-training-programs-ukrainian/

22. The Duran: Eric Zuesse, CIA trains Ukrainian nazis how ‘to kill Russians’ (excerpt)

– theduran.com/cia-trains-ukrainian-nazis-how-to-kill-russians/

23. New York Times Magazine: James Verini, In the Trenches of Ukraine’s Forever War. Russian belligerence has drawn the world’s attention back to the eight-year-old secessionist rebellion in the Donbas region: a deadlocked, time-warped conflict with no end in sight.



24. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions at a news conference on Russia’s foreign policy performance in 2021, Moscow, January 14, 2022.

https://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/1794396/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...