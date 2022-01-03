RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#1 :: Monday, 3 January 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#1 :: Monday, 1 January 2022
1. Kremlin.ru: New Year Address to the Nation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67514
2. Russia Beyond: Russian tradition: The history and secrets of the president’s New Year’s address – rbth.com/lifestyle/333224-russian-president-new-year-adress
3. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, A Non-Alarmist Forecast for 2022 – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/a-non-alarmist-forecast-for-2022/
4. Moscow Times: Foreign Policy Experts Map Russia’s Plans for 2022. The Moscow Times asked 10 commentators for their predictions for the coming year.
5. TASS: Russia ready to work with US on Ukraine issue in any format – senior diplomat – tass.com/politics/1383485
6. The National Interest: Jacob Heilbronn, Why Moscow Sees Biden As the Key to Avoiding War in Ukraine. Can Biden pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes?
7. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, U.S. shows the exit ramp to Russia
8. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Ukrainian neutrality: ‘golden bridge’ out of a current geopolitical trap. It may just be the ultimate agreement that neither the US or Russia can refuse.
9. The National Interest: David Pyne, Negotiate Peace With Russia to Prevent War Over Ukraine. To seize the opportunity to avert a third world war with Russia and China, Biden should negotiate a comprehensive security agreement with Russia by building upon what Putin has outlined, while also taking decisive action to shore up America’s defenses against existential attack by U.S. adversaries.
10. rt.com: Russia will ‘never’ run out of natural reserves – ministry. Natural resources ministry says Russia’s deposits are virtually infinite – rt.com/business/545053-russia-natural-reserves-minister/
11. American Committee for U.S.-Russia Accord: Mary Dejevsky, Memorial Is Down But Not Out.
12. Financial Times: Simon Kuper, The resonance of Andrei Sakharov in Putin’s Russia. Thirty years after the fall of the Soviet Union the legacy and spirit of the late dissident remain grimly relevant.
13. Moscow Times: More Domestic Crackdowns Loom on Russia’s Horizon in 2022. Experts forecast continuing pressure on what’s left of the opposition, but no protests.
14. Wall Street Journal: China and Russia Military Cooperation Raises Prospect of New Challenge to American Power. Joint military exercises and technology sharing are seen as tools in to limit U.S. might abroad.
15. The Hill: Lyle Goldstein, Eerie similarities link the Ukraine and Taiwan situations.
16. Asia Times: Nikola Mikovic, Why Russia turns a blind eye when Israel bombs Syria. Moscow is not willing to harm its ties with Israel for the sake of its alliance with Syria and a potential strategic partnership with Iran.
17. rt.com: Moscow responds to revelations of British political interference in Russia. Foreign Ministry reacts to leak of documents on London’s spending on pushing its agenda in country. – rt.com/russia/545020-uk-funding-influence-meddling-leak/
18. Opednews.com: Natalie Baldwin, Weaponizing Human Rights and Democracy in Russia Has Backfired on the U.S. – opednews.com/articles/Weaponizing-Human-Rights-a-by-Natylie-Baldwin-Democracy_Human-Rights_Russia_Us-Foreign-Policy-211229-945.html
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Asia and Eurasia in a Multipolar World – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/asia-and-eurasia-in-a-multipolar-world/
20. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, It’s time to prepare for the post-American age. Washington’s role in the world is diminishing. What comes next? – rt.com/russia/544779-prepare-post-american-age/
21. The Times of Israel: Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists march in honor of Nazi collaborator. Stepan Bandera led Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which fought alongside Nazi Germany during WWII, killing thousands of Jews and Poles.
22. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Zelenskiy’s Theater of Simulacra – UPDATE 2.
23. Awful Avalanche: Prognosis For 2022: Cautiously Pessimistic – Part I. (Re Ukraine) – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/01/prognosis-for-2022-cautiously-pessimistic-part-i/
24. Awful Avalanche:Prognosis For 2022: Cautiously Pessimistic – Part II. (Re Ukraine) – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/prognosis-for-2022-cautiously-pessimistic-part-ii/
25. The American Conservative: Bradley Devlin, Is Ukrainian Democracy Worth War With Russia To Save?. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is now under investigation for high treason. His predecessor was convicted for it. Is this unstable democracy worth risking war with Russia to protect? The answer is a resounding no.
26. The National Interest: George Beebe, How the Media Got Russiagate Wrong. Democracy perishes when its institutions fall prey to false information and ignore objective standards of truth. It is time to revive them.
27. Richard Sakwa: New Book: “Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War”
