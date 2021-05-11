RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#98 :: Tuesday, 11 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#98 :: Tuesday, 11 May 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Exercise in Provocation: Why Does Zelensky Need an Aggravation in Donbass? Zelensky has chosen the wrong timing for an escalation that is slowly dying out. No one in the United States thought to push Ukraine towards a military-political escalation. Ukraine, like Russia, is now not among the priority issues of the American administration. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/exercise-in-provocation-why-does-zelensky-need/
2. RFE/RL: ‘Alone’ Among Allies? Why Putin Shunned The West In Victory Day Speech.
3. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russian commentary on Putin’s address to the Victory Parade, 9 May and broader lessons that need to be driven home – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/05/10/russian-commentary-on-putins-address-to-the-victory-parade-9-may-and-broader-lessons-that-need-to-be-driven-home/
4. Vedomosti: Russian comment says regime’s fatigue to contribute to erosion of system.
5. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson. THE PINOCHET OPTION – LIBERAL AUTHORITARIANISM, RUSSIAN STYLE – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/05/10/the-pinochet-option-liberal-authoritarianism-russian-style/
6. Riddle: Paul Fisher, Russia’s Constitutional Amendments and International Law: Cause for Concern?
7. Forbes: James Rodgers, Putin’s Third Decade Of Leadership Is Setting A New Course For Russia
8. rt.com: Reported disappearance of Navalny doctor sends Western Russia-watchers into overdrive … until he’s found alive and well, that is – rt.com/russia/523394-navalny-doctor-disappeared-alive/
9. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, US Sanctions Against Russian Sovereign Debt: Possible Alternatives. The new US sanctions are still fraught with uncertainty. The key question is whether the United States is imposing restrictions on Russian sovereign debt obligations. Such a measure could cause more serious damage and have an impact on the world markets. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/us-sanctions-against-russian-sovereign-debt/
10. rt.com: Biden says ‘no evidence’ Russia responsible for pipeline cyberattack… but Russia has ‘some responsibility’ – rt.com/usa/523420-biden-colonial-pipeline-russia-responsiblity/
11. TASS: Izvestia: Putin-Biden summit requires well-defined agenda.
12. TASS: US seeks to narrow agenda of talks with Russia on strategic stability, says top diplomat.
13. RFE/RL: Arms Control, Security Seen Leading Agenda Of Proposed Putin-Biden Summit.
14. Defense News: Alexander Bratersky, The northern bear: How is the Kremlin getting along with its neighbors?
15. Bloomberg: Putin Moves to Quit Open Skies as Russia Looks to Biden Summit
16. The Times (UK) editorial: Putin’s Prevarications. The Kremlin is embarked on a campaign of official deceit to shore up its repression.
17. Kyiv Post: Pro-Russian politicians Medvedchuk, Kozak charged with treason.
18. RFE/RL: Ukraine’s Kuleba Says Some NATO Members Worried About Provoking Russia
19. rt.com: Nebojsa Malic, Using ‘Russiagate’ & ‘bounties’ logic, anonymous officials now claim GRU behind mysterious ‘sonic attacks’ on US spies – rt.com/op-ed/523430-gru-sonic-attacks-politico-claim/
20. New York Times: Valerie Hopkins joins The Times in Russia
21. PONARS Eurasia: The Current Hostilities between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: Commentary by Dzhuraev, McGlinchey, Markowitz, and Schatz.
22. Foreign Policy: Cheryl Rofer, Claims of Microwave Attacks Are Scientifically Implausible. There’s little evidence for an unknown weapon being behind “Havana syndrome.”
