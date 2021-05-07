RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#96 :: Friday, 7 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#96 :: Friday, 7 May 2021
1. Facebook: Fred Weir, Luc Jones; Russia! The Other Way,
2. The Economist: Arkady Ostrovsky, “I’ve mortally offended Putin by surviving”: why Alexei Navalny keeps fighting. Russia’s leading opposition figure has endured ignominy, imprisonment and poisoning over the course of his political career. He isn’t finished yet.
3. Washington Post editorial: The ominous lessons Putin is learning from Xi Jinping
4. Riddle: Biden’s Russia Policy After 100 Days. Max Hess traces how the White House has been rewiring its Russia policy.
5. The Armenian Weekly: Yeghia Tashjian, Understanding Russia’s Foreign Policy in the Age of Putin
6. Meduza: ‘Everyone around is snoring, but Yekaterinburg has awakened’. When the Urals’ largest city declared itself Russia’s street art capital, everyone laughed. Then it became the truth. (Excerpt)
7. New York Times: Biden vs. Putin. With tensions rising, we explain the new relationship between Russia and the U.S.
8. RFE/RL: U.S. Doesn’t Accept ‘Spheres Of Influence,’ Blinken Says In Comments Aimed At Russia.
9. The National Interest: Lillian Posner and Evan Sankey, The U.S. and Russia are Parting Ways in Space and That’s Risky. America’s “unipolar moment” has lingered on in the international distribution of space capabilities, but it will not last forever.
10. New York Times: Russian Spy Team Left Traces That Bolstered C.I.A.’s Bounty Judgment. But the U.S. lacked “evidence that the Kremlin directed this operation,” newly declassified information about the Russian team showed.
11. Wall Street Journal: ‘Scared or Prepared?’: Inside Sweden’s Effort to Steel Its Citizens Against Threats From Russia. Scandinavian country is reviving its Cold War-era ‘Total Defense’ plans to prepare for crises from cyberattacks to war.
12. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Happy V-E Day.
13. Izvestia: Izvestia: Experts weigh in on US-USSR Lend-Lease cooperation during WWII.
14. Russia Beyond: Alexei Tokarev, Happy Victory Day! A letter from a Russian to an American – rbth.com/history/332134-happy-victory-day-letter
15. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Russia and Iran: How Far from a Strategic Partnership? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-and-iran-how-far-from-a-strategic-partnership/
16. rt.com: EU’s response to Moscow’s pushback on sanctions shows ‘mania for impunity’ that will ‘lead to nowhere’, says Russian FM Lavrov – rt.com/russia/523067-lavrov-sanctions-europe-retaliation/
17. The Nation: Lev Golinkin, Secretary Blinken Faces a Big Test in Ukraine, Where Nazis and Their Sympathizers Are Glorified. One week after hundreds marched in Kyiv to honor a Nazi SS division, the US secretary of state has a chance to stand up for Holocaust survivors.
18. Intellinews: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv with promises of support and veiled rebukes for slow reform progress.
19. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Swallowing Russia-Gate Hook, Line, and Sinker.
20. The Scrum: James W. Carden, Marshall Auerback, and Patrick Lawrence, “The Russia question.” Diplomacy must not die.
21. Asia Times: Dave Makichuk, ‘Don’t sugarcoat the damage Putin has done’: Clinton. Former US Secretary of State shares thoughts on the Russian leader, the Afghanistan pullout and Joe Biden.
