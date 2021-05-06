RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#95 :: Thursday, 6 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#95 :: Thursday, 6 May 2021
1. The Guardian (UK): U.S. seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, global poll finds.
2. Intellinews: Russian ice cream consumption to hit new record of 3.1kg per person
3. Meduza: ‘A great victory’. Russian court drops case against journalist accused of spreading ‘fake news’ about the coronavirus pandemic.
4. rt.com: Stalin monument taken down FOUR DAYS after being erected in southern Russia, following backlash on social media (VIDEO) – rt.com/russia/522855-stalin-bust-removed-russia/
5. AFP: Putin Supports Russia Waiving Patents on Its Covid Jabs.
6. Russia Matters: Paul Saunders, Stoner’s Quantitative and Qualitative Assessment of Russia’s New Strength.
7. Moscow Times: Sergey Radchenko, Putin’s Regime and Its Soviet Predecessor Are Dark Comedies. Both regimes justify their existence and legitimacy with reference to freedom because none can afford to rely on brute force alone.
8. Presidential Power: Ben Noble, Vladimir Putin and “public power”
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russian economy expected to grow by 3% in 2021.
10. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Pandemic may have long-lasting effect on Russia’s labor market.
11. rt.com: High global demand sends Russian Urals crude oil price soaring.
12. Bloomberg: James Stavridis, U.S. and Russia Are on a Collision Course in the Black Sea. Putin is pulling troops back from the land border, but getting more adventurous on the waters.
13. Insider: The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world.
14. Asia Times: Jonathan Gorvett, Turkey in the delicate middle of Russia and Ukraine. Turkey firmly supported Ukraine during standoff with Russia but that doesn’t mean Ankara and Moscow are on a collision course.
15. Asia Times: Kourosh Ziabari, What Iran really thinks about Russia. Leaked tape shows Iran’s top diplomat resents Russia’s now exposed attempt to ‘destroy’ the JCPOA nuclear pact.
16. rt.com: Scott Ritter, NATO’s latest large-scale European exercise will only reveal that it is not up to the task of defending itself – rt.com/op-ed/523004-nato-european-defender-2021/
17. Wall Street Journal: Russian Forces Near Ukraine Are Still a Threat, U.S. Says. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive in Ukraine in a show of support.
18. Deutsche Welle: U.S. aims to mediate Russia-Ukraine conflict. Germany and France have acted as peace brokers between Russia and Ukraine for years. Now, US President Joe Biden has thrown his hat into the ring as well.
19. TASS: Kommersant: US Secretary of State visits Ukraine amid tensions with Russia.
20. RFE/RL: In Kyiv, Blinken Calls On Russia To Cease ‘Reckless And Aggressive’ Actions Against Ukraine.
21. TASS: Moscow vows to retaliate against West’s sanctions aimed at Russian politicians, companies.
22. Foreign Policy: Daniel Fried and Adrian Karatnycky, A New Sanctions Strategy to Contain Putin’s Russia. It’s time for America and Europe to start putting serious economic pressure on Putin’s regime.
23. TASS: Kremlin says venue for likely Putin-Biden summit still remains unknown.
24. Washington Post: Olivier Knox, A June summit could test Biden’s dark view of Putin
