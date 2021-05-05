RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#94 :: Wednesday, 5 May 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#94 :: Wednesday, 5 May 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov and Dmitri Trenin, Inconceivable, Inevitable, Impossible Union: Lessons for Today From WWII-Era Soviet-Western Relations. The experience of the Soviet-American-British wartime coalition was unique and inimitable. Pulling the U.S.-Russian relationship back from the brink of confrontation to less antagonistic rivalry will only be possible in the event of major changes in the domestic politics of one or both countries. – carnegie.ru/commentary/84459
2. Valdai Discussion Club: Richard Sakwa, A New Concert of Powers: Another Substitution? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/a-new-concert-of-powers-another-substitution/
3. Vedomosti; Poll shows Russians dissatisfied with present, fear change.
4. Vedomosti: Russian daily says Navalny’s removal consigns opposition to ‘ghetto’
5. TASS: Kommersant: Russian lawmakers seek to create obstacles for non-parliamentary opposition.
6. TASS: Russian parliament moves to ban people with ties to extremist groups be elected as MPs – tass.com/politics/1286417
7. Bloomberg: Russia Doesn’t Have a Navalny 2.0. Vladimir Putin has moved to crush critic Alexey Navalny. A Q&A with the authors of a forthcoming book points to what’s next. (Morvan Lallouet, Jan Matti Dollbaum, and Ben Noble)
8. Intellinews: Stephen Bierman, Philanthropy in Russia – not for the faint-hearted. Philanthropy is a relatively new concept for super-rich Russians but a few have embraced it and found it difficult to do. Wealth in Russia comes with no small number of headaches. But one of the more surprising ones, linked to money, is that sometimes you can’t even give it away.
9. TASS: Kommersant: Russia may move to four-day working week.
10. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Disconnecting From SWIFT? No, We Did Not Hear About It – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/disconnecting-from-swift-no-we-did-not-hear-about/
11. Novaya Gazeta: Impact of Possible SWIFT Ban, Examined – novayagazeta.ru/articles/2021/05/05/russia-explained-77
12. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Russia’s plot to control the Internet is no longer a secret
13. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Answer by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to a RIA Novosti question on the build-up of the United States’ global missile defence system and its readiness to discuss the missile defence agenda in a dialogue with Russia. May 3, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4719864
14. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, It doesn’t matter if it isn’t true: No matter how many times it’s debunked, Western anti-Russian propaganda is immune to facts – rt.com/russia/522939-anti-russian-propaganda-facts/
15. Paul Goble: Western Programs Behind Increase in Border and Enclave Disputes in Central Asia, Prokhvatilov Says.
16. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, America the Innocent. The American press has been in the business of keeping readers ignorant since the Cold War—its most essential responsibility turned upside-down—and in our time it gets worse, not better – consortiumnews.com/2021/05/04/patrick-lawrence-america-the-innocent/
17. Time: Ian Bremmer, Why Putin Flexed His Military Muscle on Ukraine’s Border
18. The American Committee for US-Russia Accord: Nicolai Petro, The West Needs to Rethink Its Approach In Ukraine
19. Awful Avalanche: Song Of Odessa: Bring More Salt For The Wound – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/05/05/song-of-odessa-bring-more-salt-for-the-wound/
20. TASS: Ukraine burrows 400 kilometers of anti-tank trenches on border with Russia – tass.com/world/1286551
21. The Bullet: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Ukraine’s Practical Sabotage of the Minsk Accords – socialistproject.ca/2021/04/ukraines-practical-sabotage-of-the-minsk-accords
22. AP: Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine
23. Bloomberg editorial: Putin’s Posturing Is a Test of Western Resolve. The threat to Ukraine is far from over. Europe and the U.S. should give Kyiv the support it needs.
24. Intellinews: DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia. Russia dwarfs Ukraine, but with its economy stagnant while Ukraine’s is growing the gaps are starting to close.
1
You must log in to post a comment.