RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#91 :: Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#91 :: Wednesday, 28 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#91 :: Wednesday, 28 April 2021
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, The vaccine wars. Russia has been earning significant brownie points by supplying its Sputnik V vaccine to developing countries that can’t afford, or simply can’t get hold of, the Western-made alternatives.
2. Bloomberg: Russians Reject Vaccines as Kremlin Fears New Covid-19 Wave.
3. Moscow Times: Is Russia Entering a Third Coronavirus Wave? Despite the Kremlin denying a hidden rise in cases, figures for Moscow and reports from hospitals paint a worrying picture.
4. TASS: Kommersant: Russia’s election campaign to focus on foreign interference.
5. rt.com: Liberals demanding pro-Western policies from Moscow simply ‘don’t understand Russian genetic code,’ Foreign Minister Lavrov claims. – rt.com/russia/522345-lavrov-liberals-understand-genetic-code/
6. Meduza: Team Navalny’s final days. Russia’s justice system hasn’t yet banned the opposition movement, technically speaking, but just try telling that to activists on the ground.
7. rt.com: Russian ex-police officers face up to 16 years in prison over claims they fabricated false drugs charges against Meduza journalist – rt.com/russia/522284-police-officers-prizon-golunov-case/
9. The Nation: Vadim Nikitin, As Alexey Navalny’s Health Deteriorates, the Movement’s Momentum Flags. But across Russia, another kind of power is building.
10. natyliesbaldwin.com: Deena Stryker, CARNEGIE ENDOWMENT’S ANALYSIS OF PUTIN ADDRESS DISTORTS RUSSIAN PRESIDENT’S PRIORITIES & MESSAGE – natyliesbaldwin.com/2021/04/guest-post-deena-stryker-carnegie-endowments-analysis-of-putin-address-distorts-russian-presidents-priorities-message/
11. Facebook: Fred Weir, Russia has become a financial fortress.
12. TASS: Izvestia: Russia keeping up de-dollarization efforts.
13. Moscow Times: Felix Light, As the Caspian Sea Disappears, Life Goes on for Those Living by Its Shores. Scientists predict the world’s largest inland sea will shrink by a quarter due to climate change by the end of the century.
15. rt.com: Washington rejected Moscow’s offer of complete reset in Russia-US relations shortly after inauguration of Biden, FM Lavrov reveals – rt.com/russia/522343-lavrov-us-rejects-better-relations/
16. American Committee of US-Russia Accord: Lyle Goldstein, Parsing Putin’s Red Lines.
17. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov and Malcolm Chalmers, UK–Russia Security Dialogue. European Security – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/uk-russia-security-dialogue-european-security/
18. Sputnik: Moscow Will Not Allow Iran to Have Nuclear Bomb Under Any Circumstances, Russian Envoy Says – sputniknews.com/world/202104271082742175-moscow-will-not-allow-iran-to-have-nuclear-bomb-under-any-circumstances-russian-envoy-says/
19. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ex-Soviet states to face new threats after US-NATO troops leave Afghanistan.
20. Sputnik: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Lavrov Warns Reversing Minsk Agreements Could Lead to Massacre in Donbass – sputniknews.com/world/202104281082747408-lavrov-warns-reversing-minsk-agreements-could-lead-to-massacre-in-donbass/
21. Intellinews: Even Russians protesting against Putin support the annexation of Crimea.
22. AP: Russia rejects Ukraine’s push to revise 2015 peace deal.
23. Wall Street Journal: Georgi Kantchev and Anastasia Vlasova, In Ukraine’s East, Fears Grow of New Russian Power Play; Kyiv is battling pro-Russia separatists and friction is building, threatening to draw in the U.S.
24. RFE/RL: Zelenskiy Warns That Russian Troops Can Return At ‘Any Moment’
25. strategic-culture.org: Brian Cloughley, No Invasions. But the Sparks Continue. It has never been Russia’s intention to invade Ukraine: this has been clear to the objective analysts of Western professional military institutions – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/27/no-invasions-but-the-sparks-continue/
