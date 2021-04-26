RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#89 :: Monday, 26 April 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#89 :: Monday, 26 April 2021
1. TASS: Putin-Biden summit planned for summer, Kremlin says.
2. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Russia, Russia, Ever Failing – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/25/russia-russia-ever-failing/
3. Intellinews: Former Russian president Medvedev offers the US an olive branch in opinion piece on the Cuban missile crisis.
4. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready. For well over a decade Russian President Vladimir Putin has been preparing for the current showdown with the US. He has created a fiscal fortress that makes Russia largely impervious to economic attack and now it is ready the Kremlin has taken a much harder line with the West.
5. rt.com: Russia’s Communists warn comrades against ‘flirting’ with Navalny, but won’t expel members who sympathize with opposition figure – rt.com/russia/522123-communists-warning-navalny-opposition/
6. TASS: Germany’s top diplomat backs Nord Stream 2, highlights project’s relevance – tass.com/economy/1283169
7. Russia in Global Affairs: TURNING TO NATURE: RUSSIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY IN “GREEN” TRANSFORMATION OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AND POLITICS – eng.globalaffairs.ru/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/report_turning-to-nature.pdf
8. rt.com: Moscow prosecutors order suspension of jailed Alexey Navalny’s political operations ahead of possible ‘extremism’ court ruling – rt.com/russia/522133-navalny-political-operations-suspension/
9. TASS: Moscow City Court denies decision to suspend activity of Anti-Corruption Foundation – tass.com/society/1283073
10. Vedomosti: Russian editorial criticises opposition protests for being too ‘leader-centric’
11. Washington Post: Russian court suspends Navalny’s political headquarters while it considers banning his organizations.
12. Financial Times: Navalny supporters face full force of Kremlin wrath. Aggressive intimidation tactics and court move suggest bid to silence opposition leader for good.
13. The American Conservative: Douglas Macgregor, The Ukraine Crisis Can Be An Opportunity. President Biden can bring stability to U.S.-Russian relations if he doesn’t make the usual mistakes.
14. Financial Times: Ukrainian leader calls for revamp of peace process to end Donbas war. Zelensky pushes for bigger diplomatic role for US, UK and Canada in ending the conflict.
15. rt.com: MI6 head reveals that Russophrenia-stricken UK defense chiefs think Russia is both a ‘declining power’ AND their number one rival – rt.com/russia/522147-mi6-head-russia-declining-power/
16. The Sunday Times (UK): MI6’s ‘C’: We warned Putin what would happen if he invaded Ukraine. The newly appointed intelligence chief says reckless Russia is in decline and China’s climate change claims need monitoring.
17. TASS: Kommersant: Biden enters fray for influence in Caucasus by recognizing Armenian genocide.
18. The Unz Review: Israel Shamir, Uncharted Waters – unz.com/ishamir/uncharted-waters/
19. TASS: EU should investigate what happened at Vrbetice warehouses, Lavrov says – tass.com/politics/1283173
20. Intellinews: Czech President Milos Zeman casts doubt on Russian involvement in arms depot explosion.
21. TASS: Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko – tass.com/politics/1283079
22. Russian International Affairs Council: Zhao Huasheng, The “Non-Deep” Causes of the Disintegration of the Soviet Union – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-non-deep-causes-of-the-disintegration-of-the-soviet-union/
23. The National Interest: Robert Kaplan, Kennan’s Containment Strategy: A Consensus on What Not to Do. American foreign policy elites have adopted a partial myth about containment in order to worship at the altar of grand strategy before declaring that such a sweeping approach is no longer possible. Both propositions are false and are driven partially by nostalgia. (Excerpt)
24. Russia Beyond: Why you should read ‘In Memory of Memory’ by Maria Stepanova – rbth.com/arts/333707-maria-stepanova-memory-memory
