RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#88 :: Sunday, 25 April 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#88 :: Sunday, 25 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#88 :: Sunday, 25 April 2021
1. TASS: Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors – Kremlin aide – tass.com/politics/1282797
2. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Steering Russia-US Relations Away from Diplomatic Expulsion Rocks – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/steering-russia-us-relations-away-from-diplomatic-expulsion-rocks/
3. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, How Russia Will Retaliate Against the West. Moscow sees itself as under siege and has made it clear that it will respond as it believes it needs to in order to defend core Russian interests.
4. Meduza: Unlearned lessons. Dmitry Medvedev’s op-ed on the ‘return to the Cold War era’ — in a nutshell.
5. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Putin should refuse Biden’s offer of a summit: Americans will bring only political theatrics & threats, nothing will be achieved – rt.com/russia/522014-putin-biden-offer-summit/
6. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Leonid Radzikhovsky: Diplomatic games.
7. New York Times: After Testing the World’s Limits, Putin Steps Back From the Brink. The Russian president pulled back troops from Ukraine’s border and relented on medical treatment for his nemesis Aleksei A. Navalny after a performance blending fear and force to affirm his power.
8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BOOK REVIEW: WEAK STRONGMAN – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/23/book-review-weak-strongman/
9. Paul Goble: Small Size of Navalny Protests a Victory for the Kremlin, Inozemtsev Says.
10. RFE/RL: EU ‘Rejects’ Russian Labeling Of Meduza Media Outlet As ‘Foreign Agent’
11. The Economist: Under siege. The Kremlin has isolated Russia’s economy. It has protected the country from shocks but is choking any growth.
12. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, On restructuring and reconstruction.
13. TASS: American expert optimistic about climate cooperation between Russia, U.S. – tass.com/society/1282655
14. The Hill: Mark Katz, Russian policy toward Syria: The perils of success
15. The Independent (UK): Patrick Cockburn, Focusing purely on injustices in China and Russia with a Cold War mindset damages human rights everywhere. Fair comparison between human rights abuses around the world – including the US – is a force for good. Those who claim it is ‘whataboutism’ should be ignored.
16. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, Putin Rewrites the Law of the Geopolitical Jungle – unz.com/pescobar/putin-rewrites-the-law-of-the-geopolitical-jungle/
17. TASS: Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them – diplomat – tass.com/politics/1282809
18. rt.com: ‘Collective West is living in fantasy land,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman tells RT amid new wave of anti-Moscow hysteria – rt.com/news/521956-west-fantasy-world-russia/
19. Oilprice.com: The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions.
20. rt.com: No evidence of Russian intelligence involvement in ammo depot blast, Czech president says amid spy scandal with Moscow – rt.com/news/522069-czech-ammo-depot-blast/
21. New York Times: The Arms Merchant in the Sights of Russia’s Elite Assassination Squad. Russian spies have twice tried to poison Emilian Gebrev. Now, revelations in the Czech Republic show they also destroyed shipments of his military supplies.
