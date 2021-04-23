RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#87 :: Friday, 23 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#87 :: Friday, 23 April 2021
1. Wall Street Journal: Jailed Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Ends Hunger Strike. Opposition leader says doctors advised him to end the hunger strike because it was threatening his life.
2. TASS: Navalny’s detention conditions comply with global standards, says human rights official – tass.com/society/1281733
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine’s border
4. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, War Postponed, for Now – unz.com/akarlin/war-postponed-for-now/
5. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Putin Isn’t Bluffing on Ukraine – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/04/21/putin-isnt-bluffing-on-ukraine/
6. The Economist editorial: Putin’s next move. Russia’s president menaces his people and neighbours. The West should raise the cost of his malign behaviour.
7. rt.com: Relations between Russia & US have shifted from ‘rivalry’ to ‘confrontation’ & are back to Cold War level – ex-president Medvedev – rt.com/russia/521894-cold-war-confrontation-medvedev/
8. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, The Grand Old Sergei Shoigu, He Had 10(0),000 Men …
9. Moon of Alabama: The Ukraine Crisis Recedes – But A False Narrative Of It Leads To Bad Conclusions – moonofalabama.org/2021/04/the-ukraine-crisis-recedes-but-a-false-narrative-of-it-leads-to-bad-conclusions.html#more
10. The Economist: Something is rotten. Vladimir Putin is growing ever more repressive as he loses support. The Russian president has only one goal: his own survival.
11. Kyiv Post editorial: Don’t be fooled
12. rt.com: Amid increased tensions in Donbass, Putin invites Ukrainian President Zelensky to Moscow for discussions on ‘bilateral relations’ – rt.com/russia/521912-putin-invite-zelensky-moscow/
13. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Putin keeps the door open for diplomacy with the US; too bad it’s falling on deaf ears – rt.com/op-ed/521838-putin-diplomacy-us-russia/
14. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin holds out a hand of co-operation at the online climate summit with Biden
15. TASS: Izvestia: Putin puts forward four-point plan to combat global warming.
16. Kremlin.ru: Leaders Summit on Climate – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65425
17. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Tatyana Golikova and Anna Popova. (Re coronavirus situation) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65432
18. Moscow Times: Alexander TItov, Where Now for Team Navalny? Kudos to their bravery and the determination to keep fighting against the odds, but the opposition’s prospects don’t look very encouraging.
19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Putin Has Nothing to Say to Russians. The communication channels between the president and society are shrinking. Some events are apparently too important for the president to discuss seriously with the public, while others are uninteresting or unpleasant for him, so they aren’t discussed either, no matter how big those issues might be.
21. Wall Street JournaL: Russia Raises Rates Amid Standoff With West, Signs of Covid-19 Economic Recovery
22. Russia Matters: Jake Cordell, Russia’s Dwindling Middle Classes No Catalyst for Shift in Kremlin Foreign Policy
23. Moscow Times: Filmmaker Vitaly Mansky on Artdocfest and Russia on Film. For more than 30 years Mansky has championed documentary filmmaking.
24. TASS: ‘Acting like a tiny pooch’: Czech ex-president ashamed of Prague’s policies towards Russia – tass.com/world/1282275
25. UNIAN (Kyiv): Dozens of “titushkas” detained near Kharkiv as SBU scrambles to prevent unrest sparked by pro-Russian forces.
