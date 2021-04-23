RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#86 :: Thursday, 22 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#86 :: Thursday, 22 April 2021
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Navalny rally disappoints on a low turnout
2. rt.com: Isolated clashes between police & protesters across Russia as pro-Navalny rallies attract smaller crowds than organizers hoped for – rt.com/news/521746-russia-protests-navalny/
3. TASS: Russian official says Navalny visited by non-prison doctors.
4. Moscow Times: ‘Final Battle Still Ahead’: Team Navalny Reacts to Rallies.
5. TASS: Media: Takeaways from Putin’s 17th address and ‘red lines’
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin promises to make Russians’ lives better in his State of the Nation speech but adds threats to the West
7. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Putin is forgetting how to talk to his people and losing touch – carnegie.ru/commentary/84367
8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, MORE BAD JOURNALISM ON RUSSIA – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/21/more-bad-journalism-on-russia/
9. New York Times editorial: Putin’s Tough Talk. Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine, a dissident gravely ill, new sanctions. What’s it all mean?
10. Moscow Times: Russia to Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Border, Crimea.
11. Paul Goble: More than Half of Russians Consider Extra-Marital Sex and Divorce Morally Acceptable, Levada Center Poll Finds.
12. Moscow Times: Exodus of Russian Researchers Grew Fivefold Since 2012.
13. Moscow Times: Should Russian Banks Be Scared of SWIFT Disconnection? Talk of financial Armageddon should Russia be kicked out of the system may be overblown.
14. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The Foreign Policy Segment of President Putin’s ‘State of the Nation’ Address Today – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/04/21/1782/
15. TASS: Vedomosti: US climate summit likely to unleash war on coal, struggle for gas markets.
16. NBCNews.com: Kathryn Stoner, With Alexei Navalny in danger, do Biden’s Russia sanctions mean anything? For Biden, sanctions are meant to stabilize the future U.S.-Russian relationship. But something unexpected — Navalny’s death, for example — could change the calculus.
17. Moscow Times: Sam Greene, How to Speak With Moscow When There’s Nothing to Talk About. Putin now has to deal with an American administration that expects little from Moscow, wants even less, and — to add insult to injury — is unperturbed.
18. Mail on Sunday (UK): Peter Hitchens, Don’t blame Russia…WE are the ones pushing for a war – hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/2021/04/peter-hitchens-dont-blame-russia-we-are-the-ones-pushing-for-a-war-.html
19. Daily Mail (UK): Peter Hitchens, Why was it OK for Ukraine to break away from the USSR, but not for Crimea to break away from Ukraine? A History – hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/2021/04/i-thought-i-would-re-post-this-discussion-of-the-recent-history-of-crimea-more-than-five-years-after-i-first-wrote-it-i-ha.html
20. rt.com: Act of war? Ukraine asks EU to consider cutting off Russia from SWIFT payment system as Kiev seeks more sanctions against Moscow – rt.com/russia/521799-ukraine-request-cut-swift/
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Putin mum on Ukraine, but Zelensky up in arms.
22. Politico: U.S. considers more weapons shipments to Ukraine amid Russian buildup. Russia has built up roughly 120,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border, intruded into European airspace and restricted the movement of foreign ships.
23. Financial Times: ‘No easy walk’: Stronger Ukrainian army confident of checking Russian aggression. Kyiv has upgraded its military since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
24. Kremlin.ru: Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly. (transcript concluded/with foreign affairs) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65418
