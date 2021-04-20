RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#84 :: Tuesday, 20 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#84 :: Tuesday, 20 April 2021
1. TASS: Amid the pandemic: To what extent Putin’s 2020 message to parliament has materialized – tass.com/politics/1280301
2. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Putin & Biden summit will delight media, but it won’t change anything… relations between Russia & US are being slowly dismantled. – rt.com/russia/521564-biden-putin-summit-pr-stance/
3. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Only Now Do We See the Real Disintegration of the USSR. – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/interview/only-now-do-we-see-the-real-disintegration-of-the-ussr/
4. The Real News Network: PUTIN, NAVALNY, AND THE LEFT: THE COMING POLITICAL CRISIS IN RUSSIA. From Alexei Navalny’s return to mass protests and COVID-19, new TRNN contributor Radhika Desai sits down with world-renowned sociologist and activist Boris Kagarlitsky to discuss the tectonic shifts taking place in Russian politics—and what Western media gets wrong about Russia. (Excerpt) – therealnews.com/putin-navalny-and-the-left-the-coming-political-crisis-in-russia
5. Wall Street Journal: In Putin’s Standoff With Navalny, Many Russians Put Faith in President. Even as Navalny stirs dissent over Putin’s long rule, the president can count on a bedrock of support.
6. Intellinews: Team Navalny pulls the trigger on the next big demonstration scheduled for April 21.
7. Meduza: Provocative calls from abroad. The Kremlin’s spokesman comments on Navalny’s hunger strike and the planned opposition protests.
8. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Crimea & Donbass Tell Navalny to BTFO – unz.com/akarlin/crimea-donbass-tell-navalny-to-btfo/
9. rt.com: Russia’s answer to US sanctions is to make its economy more self-sufficient – analysts – rt.com/business/521547-us-sanctions-russia-response/
10. TASS: US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’ – tass.com/world/1280157
11. RIA Novosti: Andrei Kots, What begins at Russian borders is Nato handiwork.
12. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, How to Avoid World War III.
14. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Ukrainian Crisis Forever? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/ukrainian-crisis-forever/
16. TASS: Izvestia: What lies behind the Czech Republic’s standoff with Russia.
17. TASS: Czech minister’s statement proves Prague’s claims against Moscow are bogus, says diplomat – tass.com/politics/1279959
18. rt.com: Paul Robinson, New York Times ‘bounties’ non-story shows US/UK media has got so used to blaming Russia, it’s basically now doing it out of habit – rt.com/russia/521500-afghanistan-bounties-nyt-fake/
19. TASS: Kommersant: Black Sea may become another battleground for Russia and the West.
20. www.craigmurray.org.uk: Craig Murray, Pure: Ten Points I Just Can’t Believe About the Official Skripal Narrative – craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2021/04/pure-ten-points-i-just-cant-believe-about-the-official-skripal-narrative/
21. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Rojansky smear hails the new McCarthyism in Washington.
22. Lawfare (Brookings): Dominic Cruz Bustillos and Alexander Vindman, It is Time to Stop Looking for a Reset with Russia – lawfareblog.com/it-time-stop-looking-reset-russia
