RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#81 :: Friday, 16 April 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#81 :: Friday, 16 April 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Russian Geographical Society Board of Trustees. (excerpt re US role in defeating Nazi Germany) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65362
2. TASS: Media: Washington slaps new sanctions on Russia – tass.com/pressreview/1278841
3. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Why Biden’s new Russian sanctions are shortsighted, and dangerous.
4. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, STUCK IN A CUL-DE-SAC, WITH NO WAY OUT. HALF-SPEED AHEAD – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/16/stuck-in-a-cul-de-sac-with-no-way-out-half-speed-ahead/
5. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Biden’s Russia policy ludicrous, unbelievable, contradictory & unprecedented: First offers Putin summit & then imposes sanctions – rt.com/russia/521101-biden-putin-policy-rethink/
6. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Biden’s sanctions send a warning to Putin.
7. Intellinews: U.S. slaps new sanctions on Russia, including debt bans.
8. TASS: Biden describes his phone call with Putin as candid, respectful – tass.com/world/1278791
9. The White House: Remarks by President Biden on Russia.
10. The White House: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia.
12. rt.com: White House admits lack of confidence in DEBUNKED story about Russian bounties – after Biden repeatedly used it to attack Trump – rt.com/russia/521176-us-intel-walks-back-bounty-claims/
13. Washington Post: Russia studies ‘reciprocity’ action against U.S. after latest sanctions.
14. rt.com: Russia pledges retaliation, summons US envoy over new sanctions, as NATO & EU back Biden’s move to target country’s national debt – rt.com/russia/521148-us-sanctions-national-debt-retaliation/
15. Financial Times: Western investors brush off US bond sanctions on Russia. New US restrictions unlikely to stymie Russian debt market, analysts and investors say.
16. Wall Street Journal editorial: A Bad Day for Vladimir Putin. Joe Biden’s sanctions will bite, and they come at the right time.
17. Meduza: Rosstat: Poverty rate in Russia drops to lowest level seen since 2014.
18. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 15 APRIL 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/04/15/russian-federation-sitrep-15-april-2021/
19. Levada.ru: Russian poll suggests fall in positive views on Ukraine.
20. rt.com: Kiev accuses Russia of closing Black Sea strait to its warships, blocking Ukrainian navy from port while sailors carry out drills – rt.com/russia/521167-kiev-accuse-block-black-sea/
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev awaits ‘Russian invasion’, as Moscow ponders leaving troops at border until fall.
22. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, Will Russia Invade Ukraine (Again)?
23. Russia Beyond: More and more Russians are becoming atheists – why? – rbth.com/lifestyle/333670-more-and-more-russians-are-becoming-atheists
24. Congressional Research Service: Russia: Foreign Policy and U.S. Relations (excerpt)
You must log in to post a comment.