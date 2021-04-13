RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#78 :: Tuesday, 13 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#78 :: Tuesday, 13 April 2021
1. rt.com: Global warming hitting Russia much harder than rest of world, experts warn, with temperatures rising faster than global average – rt.com/russia/520892-global-warming-faster-average/
2. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia-Ukraine War Alert: What’s Behind It and What Lies Ahead? Perhaps the most important thing for the Russian leadership in this episode was to prevent the need to actually go to war against Ukraine in the future. Going overkill in terms of military maneuvers on the Ukrainian border now may avoid the need to do terrible things at a later point.
3. The American Conservative: Douglas Macgregor, Facing The Facts Of War With Russia. The Biden administration appears willing to get us into a fight we’re not ready for.
4. TASS: NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border – tass.com/defense/1277345
5. rt.com: G7 countries call on Russia to ‘cease provocations’ as Western media fuels hysteria over troop movements near border with Ukraine – rt.com/russia/520879-troop-movements-ukraine-border/
6. Moon of Alabama: CNN – Ukrainian Trains With Heavy Weapons Going East Are ‘Russian Aggression’ – moonofalabama.org/2021/04/cnn-ukrainian-trains-with-heavy-weapons-going-east-are-russian-aggression.html#more
7. Moscow Times: Alexei Levinson, Why Russians Aren’t Sold on Donbass as Another Crimea. Our Levada surveys consistently show Russians are split on the future of the Donbass and don’t expect a quick solution anytime soon.
8. Financial Times: Ukraine and its allies try to gauge Putin’s appetite for war. Moscow’s increasingly bellicose rhetoric adds to speculation about possible Russian intervention.
9. Wall Street Journal editorial: Putin and ‘Consequences’. Putin masses troops near Ukraine in an early test for Biden and the G-7 allies.
10. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Crimea Endures, Neither Hellhole Nor Paragon. Crimea seems to be neither a shining beacon nor a slough of despond, disappointing both Moscow and its critics.
11. Paul Goble: Foundations of Russian and Ukrainian Statehood ‘Incompatible,’ Shevtsova Says.
12. Bloomberg: Putin Looks to Spending to Get Economy Back on Track.
13. Financial Times: Russia’s rouble sinks as mounting Ukraine tensions add to jitters. Currency drops 5% in month as geopolitical threat overshadows robust economic forecasts.
14. Reuters: India approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
15. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Russia Beat the World to a Vaccine, so Why Is It Falling Behind on Vaccinations? The problem, it seems, is both supply and demand.
16. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Western insistence on Russia paying Ukraine rent to use old Soviet-era gas pipelines drives Moscow away from EU & towards China – rt.com/russia/520888-ukraine-rent-pipeline-china/
17. Defense News: Eugene Rumer, Punishing Germany for Nord Stream 2 does nothing to stop Putin.
18. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, NATO is best when it is doing nothing.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Nikolay Mezhevich, Why Russia’s Policy vis-à-vis Estonia Begs for Revisiony – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-estonia-revision/
20. Russia Beyond: ‘BEYOND: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet’ hits shelves in April – rbth.com/arts/333655-beyond-gagarin-new-book
21. rt.com: US diplomats are ‘a**holes’, Russian space chief says as State Department silent on anniversary of Gagarin’s historic space flight – rt.com/russia/520902-space-chief-gagarin-us-diplomats/
22. Intellinews: Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine.
23. Intellinews: The Belarus authorities introduce new restrictions on political parties and media.
24. Foreign Affairs: Brian Taylor, Putin’s Rules of the Game. The Pitfalls of Russia’s New Constitution.
