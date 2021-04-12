RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#77 :: Monday, 12 April 2021
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, A Standoff: Why Russia and Ukraine Each Do Not Want to Strike First. Both countries have mobilized their armed forces for a potential escalation in the war in eastern Ukraine, but Moscow and Kiev both have reasons to hold off for now.
2. TASS: Izvestia: Donbass peace process might be transferred from Belarus to Poland.
3. TASS: Lavrov says it’s still unclear what US military doing in Ukraine.
4. rt.com: Obama ‘deterred Russia from doing even more’ in Ukraine, Blinken claims as he’s grilled on US policy towards Moscow & Beijing – rt.com/russia/520743-obama-blinken-ukraine-consequences/
5. Intellinews: Turning up the heat in the Donbas and Crimea. Russia has set up a military camp in Voronezh near the Ukrainian border where troops are camped out and Iskander short range missiles have been deployed, but most experts doubt any invasion is imminent.
6. TASS: Kremlin: US’ endless repetition that Russia stop ‘aggressive actions’ trivializes claims.
7. Moon of Alabama: After The Bear Showed Its Teeth The Ukraine Filed For Peace? – moonofalabama.org/2021/04/after-the-bear-showed-its-teeth-the-ukraine-filed-for-peace/comments/page/2/#comments
8. The Bell: Tensions simmer between Russia and Ukraine amid troop build-up – thebell.io/en/russia-ukraine-tensions-rise/
9. The Conversation: Jakob Hauter, Ukraine: rapid escalation of conflict in 2014 has lessons for today
10. Washington Post: Timothy Frye, Russians supported Putin’s moves in Crimea in 2014. Here’s what’s different in 2021. Survey data suggest it will be hard for Putin to rally support for a direct military intervention.
11. RFE/RL: Above The Arctic Circle, A Soviet-Era Metropolis Battles A ‘Drawn-Out Death’
12. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, WHY AREN’T MORE RUSSIANS SYMPATHETIC TO NAVALNY? – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/10/why-arent-more-russians-sympathetic-to-navalny/
13. riafan.ru: Who will be the next to escape from the sinking FBK ship? – riafan.ru/1421167-kto-sleduyushim-sbezhit-s-tonushego-korablya-fbk?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fzen.yandex.com&utm_campaign=dbr
14. TASS: Kommersant: Turkey fosters military cooperation with Ukraine amid Donbass flare-up.
15. Asia Times: Nikola Mikovic, Can Turkey stay friends with both Ukraine and Russia? Ankara’s involvement in the Donbass and Crimea could set the stage for conflict with Russia, which is staying relatively quiet for now.
16. rt.com: Sreeram Chaulia, India-Russia friendship is too pragmatic for US and China to ruin it – rt.com/op-ed/520751-russia-india-pragmatic-friendship/
17. rt.com: IMF improves Russia’s economic growth outlook for this year – rt.com/business/520255-russia-economic-growth-imf/
18. Moscow Times: Russia May Have Passed Peak Oil Output – Government.
19. Moscow Times: Russia’s Top Online Retailer Targets U.S. Market. Wildberries launches on Amazon’s home turf in latest international expansion.
20. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Gagarin’s history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space – rt.com/russia/520774-gagarin-cold-war-victory-space/
21. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Cold War Fever in Brussels – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/04/11/cold-war-fever-in-brussels/
22. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Sunbeams From Cucumbers: The View From the Khanate of Kaganstan. “Putin’s disinformation campaigns” are so clever that they use real information – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/10/sunbeams-from-cucumbers-view-from-khanate-of-kaganstan/
23. Washington Post: Evelyn Farkas, Putin is testing Biden on Ukraine. Here’s what will keep him in check. New U.S. sanctions are coming, and they are a good start.
24. Axios: Scoop: Biden eyes Russia adviser criticized as soft on Kremlin. (Matthew Rojansky)
